Young people in Doncaster get Freemason help

The Freemasons of Doncaster have been reaching out into the community to help its young people.

The caring organisation has given a total of £5,000 as a boost to a Doncaster charity providing a valuable counselling service to disadvantaged young people in the borough.

The money that has been donated by the Freemasons, via the Masonic Community Foundation, will help to fund the Doncaster Housing service for a further 12 months in an area that helps to support young people at risk of homelessness.

Chief executive of Doncaster Housing for Young People, Stuart Shore, said: “The Masonic Community Foundation funding will help us provide a counselling service for 12 months.”

He added: “Virtually all of our clients come from disadvantaged backgrounds in Doncaster and we are here to provide support at a time of crisis in their lives. “Our core purpose is supporting young people who are at risk of homelessness, but our clients often have a range of support needs and many experience mental ill health.

“Our counselling service is really important in helping young people to address often deep-seated issues in their lives and this, in turn, helps provide the stability for them to sustain a tenancy and cope with independent living.”

The Master of Danecastre Lodge, which meets in Doncaster town centre, Graham Bailey, said: “We are delighted that our funding has ensured the continuation of this important service for another year.”

He added: “Charity is at the heart of Freemasonry and we are always keen to support organisations such as Doncaster Housing for Young People, whose work is making a huge, positive difference, to the lives of young, vulnerable people across Doncaster.”

Further information about the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding, which encompasses South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and parts of North and East Yorkshire, is available by visiting the www.wrprovince.net website.