"You know you're finished": Nick Fletcher puts office on sale days before election

Doncaster Conservative candidate Nick Fletcher has been told: “You know you’re finished,” after it was revealed that he has put his constituency office up for sale just days before the General Election.

Mr Fletcher, the former Don Valley MP who is seeking re-election in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency on July 4, has put the office in Tickhill on the market in the last few days.

One eagle-eyed constituent who received an alert from property firm Zoopla about the sale shared the ad on social media and told him: “You know you’re finished don’t you Nick Fletcher! Already making plans?”

The 453sq ft premises in Castlegate have been used by Mr Fletcher as a constituency base since he was elected at the 2019 election.

Nick Fletcher has put his constituency office in Tickhill on the market.

Recently, signage denoting him as an MP was removed under election rules.

Zoopla describes the office as “a ground floor retail premises comprising an attractive self-contained lock-up shop unit with excellent kerb side prominence.”

It added: “Internally the property has been maintained to a good standard, benefitting from plate glass window frontage with additional bi-fold glazing. The property is configured to provide ground floor retail sales area with rear stores/office, kitchenette and WC.

"Fit out includes suspended ceiling with inset lighting, integrated security system with door release, timber effect flooring to the main sales area and painted panelled walls.”

The former MP has used the office in Tickhill as a base since his election in 2019.

Candidates standing in Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme are:

Nick Fletcher, Conservative

Paul Garrett, Green

Michael Longfellow, Climate Party

Irwen Martin, Reform UK

Lee Pitcher, Labour