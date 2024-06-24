"You know you're finished": Nick Fletcher puts office on sale days before election
Mr Fletcher, the former Don Valley MP who is seeking re-election in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency on July 4, has put the office in Tickhill on the market in the last few days.
One eagle-eyed constituent who received an alert from property firm Zoopla about the sale shared the ad on social media and told him: “You know you’re finished don’t you Nick Fletcher! Already making plans?”
The 453sq ft premises in Castlegate have been used by Mr Fletcher as a constituency base since he was elected at the 2019 election.
Recently, signage denoting him as an MP was removed under election rules.
Zoopla describes the office as “a ground floor retail premises comprising an attractive self-contained lock-up shop unit with excellent kerb side prominence.”
It added: “Internally the property has been maintained to a good standard, benefitting from plate glass window frontage with additional bi-fold glazing. The property is configured to provide ground floor retail sales area with rear stores/office, kitchenette and WC.
"Fit out includes suspended ceiling with inset lighting, integrated security system with door release, timber effect flooring to the main sales area and painted panelled walls.”
Candidates standing in Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme are:
Nick Fletcher, Conservative
Paul Garrett, Green
Michael Longfellow, Climate Party
Irwen Martin, Reform UK
Lee Pitcher, Labour
Nicola Turner, Liberal Democrats
