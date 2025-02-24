"You can protest too much:" Tory mayor hope hits back at council in misleading claims row

A former Doncaster Conservative MP bidding to become the city’s mayor has hit back at a local town council after he was accused of "misleading, inaccurate and baseless claims.”

The council then hit back at Mr Fletcher, calling out his “baseless accusations” adding: “We regret that the former MP has chosen to use inaccurate statements and not to engage directly with us before making public claims, which they said were “misleading and inaccurate.”

In a lengthy post on Facebook, which you can read in full HERE, Mr Fletcher repeatedly said: “I don’t think I have “misled”, or been “inaccurate” or made “baseless accusations”.

Doncaster Conservative mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher and Thorne-Moorends Town Council have traded blows.

He added: “This town council is an outlier.

"Most behave responsibly. I don’t go around criticising parish and town councils. They do great work. They don’t increase their precept by 61% over two years. They don’t have millions of pounds in assets and cash.

“Has this Council been run badly overall? I wouldn’t say so.

"Have I been critical of them? Yes. Whilst I was an MP, this council were only open to the public for seven hours a week. Should an MP look after his constituents’ interests? Should he hold councillors and councils to account? Yes he should.

There has been a severe lack of scrutiny in Doncaster and indeed South Yorkshire.

"Labour have been in control for decades. This can lead to corruption. It led to Donnygate. That’s not the case in this Council.

"However nobody wants that to happen ever again. Scrutiny is not a bad thing. It is important to have an effective opposition for our democracy to thrive.

“So I stand by what I have said. I see no grounds for these spurious allegations against me.

I’m surprised that the Town Clerk, who is supposed to be non political, made those allegations and accusations. There is an old saying that you can protest too much. Time will tell maybe?"

Last week, the town council launched a stinging attack on Mr Fletcher after he wrote: "A town council with assets worth millions. Over £4million. And that’s with historic property valuations from decades ago. So millions and millions of pounds.

"For the last two years they raised the precept for local residents by an eye-watering 61% overall due to “the cost of living”. Loads of money. Your money.

“They took down the play equipment in the Memorial Park in 2023. Just before the summer holidays when kids would use it.

"They’re only now starting to replace it. Massive delays. No explanation. The replacement should have been ordered in advance so that when the old equipment was removed, it would be immediately replaced. That’s common sense isn’t it?

In response, Thorne-Moorends Town Council said they were “setting the record straight” and in a statement said: “It is disappointing to see misleading and inaccurate claims being made by a former Member of Parliament regarding the work undertaken by Thorne-Moorends Town Council.

"Rather than seeking clarification from the Council or engaging in constructive dialogue, he has chosen to promote baseless accusations.

“Let’s set the record straight.

“Property valuations were indeed conducted last year as part of an essential process to ensure our assets are up to date for insurance purposes.

"This is a standard procedure for protecting public assets and ensuring fiscal responsibility.

“The removal of the play equipment from Memorial Park occurred only after a failed safety inspection, the safety of our children is paramount.

"The Council made a decision to not only replace the equipment but to offer a much-improved playpark scheme ensuring the scheme was inclusive and catered to all needs.

"The Council immediately sought to secure necessary funding which is a lengthy process that involves careful planning, public consultation, and a tendering process to ensure that funds are spent responsibly.

"The delay was unfortunate, but it was not due to a lack of foresight or planning. Contrary to the MP’s claims, the Council has made numerous statements on this matter, including formal updates on in March and December 2024, as well as numerous posts, school visits, and open discussions at Town Council meetings.

“Regarding the café, the café closed when the previous owner retired not because the business was not viable.

"Following the closure the Council conducted a structural survey which identified necessary repairs.

"The Council also undertook work to separate the electricity meters to ensure future tenants are responsible for their own utility bills.

"The Council has recently received multiple expressions of interests from third parties wishing to run the café and is focused on making improvements at the memorial park which has included reopening the public facilities, the playpark and the café.

"The former MP fails to acknowledge that the café is a valuable community asset that is missed by locals, who are eager to see it reopened.

“The Council is committed to transparency, responsibility, and ensuring the efficient use of public funds.

"Raising the precept was a necessary step to cope with inflationary pressures and to maintain essential services.

"We understand that every penny matters, which is why the Council this year approved a precept freeze.

"This was achieved through cost-saving measures, such as a staffing restructure, securing high levels of external funding, and undertaking utility savings.

“We regret that the former MP has chosen to use inaccurate statements and not to engage directly with us before making public claims. As a local authority we value accountability, integrity, and openness and welcome any communication regarding decisions and projects via the proper channels.

“The Town Council is committed to serving our community, prioritizing safety, sustainability, and long-term growth. We will continue to work tirelessly for the benefit of our residents, using public funds responsibly and transparently.”