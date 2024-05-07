"You are part of the problem": Doncaster MP demands people stop using pronouns in emails

A Doncaster MP has demanded people stop using their pronouns in emails, telling them: “You are part of the problem,” in a fresh swipe at the transgender community.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th May 2024, 10:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher wants people to stop using pronouns such as he/him, she/her and is urging people to be on “the right side” of history.

Mr Fletcher has made a number of attacks on transgender people since coming to power, once describing being trans as “just a phase.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a social media post, he wrote: “Pronouns on your email footer?

Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has demanded that people stop using pronouns such as he/him and she/her in emails.Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has demanded that people stop using pronouns such as he/him and she/her in emails.
Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has demanded that people stop using pronouns such as he/him and she/her in emails.

“If you have pronouns in your email footer, please remove them today.

"You are part of the problem.

“When you wave your trans progressive flags. When you use pronouns on your emails. When you support organisations that do and don’t call out this nonsense for what it is. I know you mean well but you are part of the problem. Staying silent and going along with the crowd ends up with horror stories like this.”

Sharing an article from The Sun about a woman who transitioned to become a man before reverting back to a woman, he said: “Read this article and see what this poor woman has gone through.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These stories will keep coming and it will no doubt end up being a national scandal.

“The question is what side of history will you be on. I will be on the right side.

"Please stand with me. Remove those pronouns from your email footer and challenge others who do.”

Related topics:Nick FletcherDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.