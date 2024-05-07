"You are part of the problem": Doncaster MP demands people stop using pronouns in emails
Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher wants people to stop using pronouns such as he/him, she/her and is urging people to be on “the right side” of history.
Mr Fletcher has made a number of attacks on transgender people since coming to power, once describing being trans as “just a phase.”
In a social media post, he wrote: “Pronouns on your email footer?
“If you have pronouns in your email footer, please remove them today.
"You are part of the problem.
“When you wave your trans progressive flags. When you use pronouns on your emails. When you support organisations that do and don’t call out this nonsense for what it is. I know you mean well but you are part of the problem. Staying silent and going along with the crowd ends up with horror stories like this.”
Sharing an article from The Sun about a woman who transitioned to become a man before reverting back to a woman, he said: “Read this article and see what this poor woman has gone through.
“These stories will keep coming and it will no doubt end up being a national scandal.
“The question is what side of history will you be on. I will be on the right side.
"Please stand with me. Remove those pronouns from your email footer and challenge others who do.”
