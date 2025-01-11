"Worst road in England" stopping businesses investing, says ex-MP bidding to be mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Doncaster Conservative MP bidding to become the city’s next mayor has blamed “the worst road in England” on Ros Jones – and says it is stopping businesses investing in the area.

Nick Fletcher, who lost the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency at last July’s General Election, visited Edlington and said: “Sadly Doncaster is home to “the worst road in England”.

"Derelict houses. Boarded up dwellings. Firetraps. An awful sight.

"How can we attract businesses to invest in Doncaster when they can see this?

Nick Fletcher has said the street in Edlington is "the worst road in England."

“Our current Mayor has done nothing to sort it out. As Mayor I will work hard to sort this mess out once and for all.”

In 2022, the housing estate with smashed and boarded up homes and plagued by violence was dubbed the ‘worst place on Earth’ by upset and angry residents.

People living in Prince’s Crescent described the street as a ‘hell hole’ – and said people had been left fearing for their lives.

Gangs of feral youngsters roam the streets, smashing up gutted homes, while there have been arson attacks on properties, cars vandalised and people attacked.

One resident filmed yobs smashing windows and breaking doors.

The local, who did not wish to be named, told The Sun: "I regret coming here. It is the worst place on Earth."

Meanwhile, Mark Horn, who lived just a few roads away from the estate said he "prays he isn't burgled and killed" every night and would "leave tomorrow" if he could.

Another resident, Edith Adams said: "Look at the state of the area.

"There are bound to be children growing up thinking it's okay to burn houses, do drugs etc."

One pensioner accused cops of "doing nothing", while another claimed the teen thugs just swear at cops.

Someone else said: "If you start grassing in this village you get your bloody windows put through. And we don’t want our houses torched.

“There’s been cars torched. There is riff raff on that street. There’s drugs and all sorts of criminality.”

Another added: "I’ve lived here two years, but it is not safe. I don’t allow my kids to go to the park.

“Six months after I moved in I had my tyres slashed.

“The whole street wants tearing down."