Women and girls in Doncaster wanted to share details of physical and sexual abuse through anonymous survey

Through an anonymous survey, DMBC bosses want to know the level of abuse experienced by those over the age of 16.

It’s part of the council’s ‘No More Week’ which aims to end physical and sexual violence against women and girls across the borough and to tailor future strategies.

The dedicated week is an annual opportunity to raise awareness of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Doncaster Council wants to ask women and girls over the age of 16 years to help them understand the situation by completing a questionnaire. The information will be used to ensure that support is available for Doncaster’s women and girls to feel safe, bosses said. Picture: George Torr/LDRS

Violence against women and girls is now a nationally recognised problem and can take many different forms. It can be emotional, physical, sexual or financial and can be words or actions.

Women and girls can be victims of a partner or ex-partner, family member, colleague, friend or stranger.

Debbie John-Lewis, assistant director for communities at Doncaster Council, said: “Please know that there are a range of agencies working together in Doncaster to keep women and girls safe and if you do have concerns about domestic and sexual abuse or any form of violence, abuse or harassment of women and girls, there are a number of ways you can contact someone to seek advice or help.

“You can call the police directly or alternatively speak to a trusted professional who can get you the support you need. You are not alone and we are here for you.”

For more information and support and to have your say the survey can be accessed through the Doncaster council website www.doncaster.gov.uk/VAWG