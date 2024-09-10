Winter fuel cut vote: How Doncaster's four MPs voted in Commons debate

Labour has won a key vote in the House of Commons over the winter fuel allowance cut for pensioners – and here’s how Doncaster’s MPs voted.

Opposition MPs failed to block Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to cut winter fuel payments for most pensioners – with a total of 348 MPs backing the government, with 228 supporting the opposition motion.

During a heated Commons debate before the vote, Conservative MP Esther McVey said Labour was "out of touch with the public" and called for an impact assessment on the change.

Labour MP Anna Dixon said her party was not to blame for the need to make a cut, pointing the finger at a Tory "scorched earth policy.”

Doncaster's MPs all voted to back the Government over the Winter Fuel Allowance cut. Pictured clockwise from top left, Ed Miliband, John Healey, Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher.

Earlier, Keir Starmer told the TUC conference "we won't be reckless" with people's money and again said Labour had inherited a "£22bn black hole"

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, Doncaster Central’s Sally Jameson, Lee Pitcher, who represents Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme and John Healey, MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, all backed the Government, voting to support the cut.

The Prime Minister has said the Government will have to take difficult decisions, blaming an inherited "£22bn black hole” from the previous Conservative government.

The vote comes a day after the Unite union called for a U-turn on the policy of cutting the fuel bill help for OAPs.

Last night Chancellor Rachel Reeves met Labour backbenchers - in an attempt to quell dissent about the plans to restrict payments to all but the poorest pensioners.