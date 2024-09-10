Winter fuel allowance: Doncaster MPs set to have say in key Commons vote

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Sep 2024, 12:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Doncaster’s four Labour MPs will have their say on the Government’s controversial winter fuel allowance vote later today – with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer facing backlash over the cut.

Sir Keir earlier told the TUC conference the Government “won't be reckless" with people's money, hours before MPs vote on cutting winter fuel payments.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, Doncaster Central’s Sally Jameson, Lee Pitcher, who represents Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme and John Healey, MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, can all take part in the vote.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Prime Minister has said the Government will have to take difficult decisions, blaming an inherited "£22bn black hole” from the previous Conservative government.

Clockwise, from top left, Ed Miliband, John Healey, Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher.placeholder image
Clockwise, from top left, Ed Miliband, John Healey, Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher.

The vote comes a day after the Unite union called for a U-turn on the policy of cutting the fuel bill help for OAPs.

Last night Chancellor Rachel Reeves met Labour backbenchers - in an attempt to quell dissent about the plans to restrict payments to all but the poorest pensioners.

Related topics:Ed MilibandKeir StarmerGovernmentLabourDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice