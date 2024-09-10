Winter fuel allowance: Doncaster MPs set to have say in key Commons vote
Sir Keir earlier told the TUC conference the Government “won't be reckless" with people's money, hours before MPs vote on cutting winter fuel payments.
Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, Doncaster Central’s Sally Jameson, Lee Pitcher, who represents Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme and John Healey, MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, can all take part in the vote.
The Prime Minister has said the Government will have to take difficult decisions, blaming an inherited "£22bn black hole” from the previous Conservative government.
The vote comes a day after the Unite union called for a U-turn on the policy of cutting the fuel bill help for OAPs.
Last night Chancellor Rachel Reeves met Labour backbenchers - in an attempt to quell dissent about the plans to restrict payments to all but the poorest pensioners.
