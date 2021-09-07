Who are my local MPs and Councillors in Doncaster?

Is there an issue in your constituency? Are you unhappy with the decisions your local MPs and councillors are taking?

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 4:27 pm

If you’d like to get in touch with your local MPs or councillors, we’ve put together a list of their working contact details for your convenience. There’s always something to learn from them – if you’re worried about the recent National Insurance hike, they’re the best people to ask.

For more locally-based issues, your Councillors may be more help, due to their more intimate knowledge of the area.

Remember – their job is to serve the public! So if you have any queries, don’t hesitate – get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

MPs

Don Valley – Nick Fletcher (Conservative)

Contact number (Local): 01302875462

Contact number (Parliament): 02072193000

Email: [email protected]

Doncaster North – Ed Miliband (Labour)

Contact number (Local): 01302875462

Contact number (Parliament): 02072197318

Email: [email protected]

Doncaster Central – Rosie Winterton (Labour)

Contact number (Local): 01302326297

Contact number (Parliament): 02072193000

Email: [email protected]

Elected Mayor and Councillors

Ros Jones CBE (Mayor)

Contact number: 01302862225

Email: [email protected]

Glyn Jones (Housing and Business)

Contact number: 01302736155

Email: [email protected]

Lani-Mae Ball (Education, Skills and Young People)

Contact number: 01302736155

Email: [email protected]

Nigel Ball (Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning)

Contact number: 01302 734789

Email: [email protected]

Joe Blackham (Highways, Infrastructure and Enforcement)

Contact number: 01302734788

Email: [email protected]

Rachael Blake (Children’s Social Care, Communities and Equalities)

Contact number: 01302734784

Email: [email protected]

Phil Cole (Finance)

Contact number: 01302736280

Email: [email protected]

Mark Houlbrook (Sustainability and Waste)

Contact number: 01302736055

Email: [email protected]

Jane Nightingale (Corporate Resources)

Contact number: 01302734783

Email: [email protected]

Andrea Robinson (Adult Social Care)

Contact number: 01302737331

Email: [email protected]