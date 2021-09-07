Who are my local MPs and Councillors in Doncaster?
Is there an issue in your constituency? Are you unhappy with the decisions your local MPs and councillors are taking?
If you’d like to get in touch with your local MPs or councillors, we’ve put together a list of their working contact details for your convenience. There’s always something to learn from them – if you’re worried about the recent National Insurance hike, they’re the best people to ask.
For more locally-based issues, your Councillors may be more help, due to their more intimate knowledge of the area.
Remember – their job is to serve the public! So if you have any queries, don’t hesitate – get in touch.
MPs
Don Valley – Nick Fletcher (Conservative)
Contact number (Local): 01302875462
Contact number (Parliament): 02072193000
Doncaster North – Ed Miliband (Labour)
Contact number (Local): 01302875462
Contact number (Parliament): 02072197318
Doncaster Central – Rosie Winterton (Labour)
Contact number (Local): 01302326297
Contact number (Parliament): 02072193000
Elected Mayor and Councillors
Ros Jones CBE (Mayor)
Contact number: 01302862225
Glyn Jones (Housing and Business)
Contact number: 01302736155
Lani-Mae Ball (Education, Skills and Young People)
Contact number: 01302736155
Nigel Ball (Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning)
Contact number: 01302 734789
Joe Blackham (Highways, Infrastructure and Enforcement)
Contact number: 01302734788
Rachael Blake (Children’s Social Care, Communities and Equalities)
Contact number: 01302734784
Phil Cole (Finance)
Contact number: 01302736280
Mark Houlbrook (Sustainability and Waste)
Contact number: 01302736055
Jane Nightingale (Corporate Resources)
Contact number: 01302734783
Andrea Robinson (Adult Social Care)
Contact number: 01302737331