What Doncaster's politicians said about first Labour Budget in 14 years

Doncaster’s politicians and key figures have been reacting to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget – the first by a Labour Government in 14 years.

Here’s what some of the city’s key figures have had to say in response:

ROS JONES – MAYOR OF DONCASTER

“We're working through the details of the budget that was announced yesterday by Rachel Reeves.

"Some key points for Doncaster.

Levelling Up Fund 3* confirmed for Doncaster North

Long-Term Plan for Towns* confirmed for our City Centre

Levelling Up Partnership* confirmed for Doncaster City Centre

(* These had been announced by the former Conservative Government but hadn't been funded)

“Investment in skills, infrastructure and housing

“Additional funding for our NHS

“Additional funding for councils to support pressures on adults and childrens social care, homelessness and rough sleeping

“Additional funding for our schools including vital capital funding for new schools and vital repairs

“Tripling investment in breakfast clubs

“Additional funding to tackle potholes

Freeze in fuel duty extended by a further 12 months

“Rise in minimum wage

“Increase in carers allowance

"Pensions to rise by 4.1% / £465 in April 2025

Mineworkers Pension Scheme surplus to be paid to pensioners

Funding set aside for both Infected Blood Scandal and for wrongly prosecuted Post Office sub-postmasters

Employer National Insurance (NI) will increase by 1.2% from April and the level at which employers become liable to pay NI will reduce to £5,000 per year.

The smallest businesses will be protected as the Employment Allowance will increase from £5,000 to £10,500 and be extended to all eligible employers by removing the £100,000 cap, allowing firms to employ up to four National Living Wage workers full time without paying employer NI on their wages.

"The budget was full of difficult decisions, but as a country we cannot hide from the current challenges facing the country, sluggish economic growth over the past ten years and UK National Debt now at 100% of GDP (UK Net Debt in 2010 – £1trillion, Net Debt today - £2.8trillion)

“We are in the worst economic situation since the second World War. Our public services are in crisis, and it is only right that those with the broadest shoulders pay their fair share.

“The previous Conservative government had made numerous unfunded spending commitments and empty promises. It is now up to this Labour Government to deliver the change that people voted for less than three months ago. The road ahead will be tough, but as a council we have faced over 14 years of austerity and we have made countless difficult decisions, whilst ensuring we protect our vital frontline services.

“We will continue to digest and inspect the details of the budget over the days and weeks ahead.”

DAN FELL – DONCASTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Doncaster Chamber has tentatively welcomed the Government’s prioritisation of stability and its commitment to laying solid foundations for future growth.

That said, alarm bells will be ringing within business communities based on the anticipated rise in employer National Insurance contributions which, in conjunction with the recent hike in the minimum wage, will make it harder for firms to create jobs.

Despite the welcome focus on mid-term growth, this Government has some ground to cover when it comes convincing hard-working employers that they are on their side. Expanding upon this point, Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “There is certainly a lot to digest with this long-awaited budget and the jury is still out on how it will impact on business confidence.

“It was encouraging to hear the Chancellor acknowledge that the way to drive economic growth is, in her own words, to: ‘invest, invest, invest’. Whether that funding is directed at transport infrastructure, school buildings, housing, or the NHS, it should create a number of commercial opportunities for the private sector. If SMEs are given a chance to deliver that work — and if Government effectively implements its commitments — this is something businesses will want to celebrate.

“The Chamber was specifically heartened by the Government’s planned investment in rail; an industry that has deep roots here in Doncaster and that is integral to our economic makeup.

"Indeed, even if our city won’t directly profit from any newly announced connectivity, it will benefit from the sector being in a healthy and prosperous state, as it accesses supply chain opportunities across the country.

“Meanwhile, we were also pleased to hear that Government intends to crack down on business crime by scrapping the current immunity for low-value shoplifting and by also more strongly tackling organised gangs.

"As mentioned in the Chancellor’s speech, the retail sector helps form the backbone of our city centres, so it’s important that these companies are adequately supported and protected from those who would maliciously target them.

"Sticking with the theme of retail, the lower business rate that is being introduced for properties in that sector — as well as for those in hospitality and leisure — is yet another valuable lifeline, indicating that Westminster is aware of the challenges being faced by those who are valiantly keeping our highstreets afloat.

“Finally, we would also like to commend Government for outlining its commitment to improving our planning system, via a mixture of new reforms and also by enhancing its capacity. From our everyday conversations with members, we know that there a lot of frustrations regarding the pace at which the UK’s planning system moves; so it’s therefore good to see that this is treated as a top priority.

“Of course, the budget was not uniformly pro-business, either in substance or tone.

"Although we recognise that Westminster had to make some tough calls when it came to restoring economic stability, it is a shame that the nation’s wealth creators will be bearing the brunt of this, given the government’s central mission. Shouldering employers with increased National Insurance contributions at a time of economic fragility — effectively putting a higher tax on jobs — is hardly conducive to growth.

"In the Chamber’s most recent Quarterly Economic Survey, we were alarmed by a continued weakening of investment intentions amongst South Yorkshire firms and measures like this are not going to help matters.

“Elsewhere, the blanket hike in Air Passenger Duty (APD) represents a missed opportunity to support regional airports, like the one that’s set to reopen here in South Yorkshire. By having a differentiated approach – perhaps with a threshold based on annual passenger numbers — the budget could have helped demonstrate that the Government understands just how important airports are when it comes to stimulating local economic growth.

“All in all, whilst there were positive steps in yesterday’s budget, there were also some missed opportunities and some bitter pills. Time will tell how these various announcements will truly affect the course of the real economy and the hard-working firms on the ground in places like Doncaster who keep it running.”

NICK FLETCHER – FORMER DON VALLEY CONSERVATIVE MP

“Why is it that socialists (Labour) fail to grasp that taxing employers leads to fewer job opportunities (which results in more people living in poverty) or forces companies to raise prices (which also contributes to poverty)?

"When small businesses cannot afford to hire or face declining customer numbers, their employees often seek work with larger businesses.

"This shift not only fosters the creation of billionaires but also leaves workers reliant on big businesses for employment, ultimately leading to a cycle of poverty.

"Furthermore, while some may look to the public sector for jobs, it's crucial to remember that it's the private sector that funds public services.

"In essence, socialism tends to generate both poverty and wealth inequality while strangling economic growth.

"Unfortunately, our current government, much like our local council, often comprises individuals who have only ever worked in the public sector.

"They seem disconnected from real-world business operations and are following a misguided ideological script that will harm our nation, much like the impact seen in places like my hometown Doncaster.

"Meanwhile, our Labour MPs continue to endorse these policies without question. Particularly in Doncaster, we need to raise our voices and advocate for change, and we need someone to lead, don’t we?”

ED MILIBAND – DONCASTER NORTH MP

“Today’s Budget delivers on the promise of change.

It is a Budget that invests in our economy, fixes our NHS, and kickstarts our mission to be a clean energy superpower.

For Doncaster North, this means:

More funding for the NHS, to cut waiting lists and build additional capacity for procedures

Investment in Great British Energy, to set up our new publicly-owned energy company

An increase in the National Living Wage, worth up to £1,400 for full-time employees

“This is a Budget for the future of Britain.”

SALLY JAMESON – DONCASTER CENTRAL MP

"The Chancellor announced that the Labour Government is ending the historic injustice of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme and returning over a billion pounds to 112,000 former coal miners.

“Labour is delivering on a longstanding campaign and a key manifesto commitment to return the Investment Reserve, a campaign led by coalfield communities across the country and supported by colleagues across the Labour Party.

“The return of the fund to mineworkers will mean a 32% increase to the annual pensions of mineworkers, an average increase of £29 per week for each pensioner or dependant.

“Labour are today righting a wrong that successive Tory governments failed to address, returning what is rightly owed to mining families and ending this historic injustice.

“This is a Budget that fixes the foundations to deliver change, by fixing the NHS and rebuilding Britain, while ensuring working people don’t face higher taxes in their payslips.”

OLIVER COPPARD – SOUTH YORKSHIRE MAYOR

"Ahead of the Budget, we have worked closely with Ministers, from the Prime Minister down. This Budget represents a significant change in the way the Government works with South Yorkshire and local leaders.

"An integrated, departmental-style funding settlement for South Yorkshire will deepen devolution and allow us to align South Yorkshire's priorities with the way we spend our money.

"As we look to improve our buses here in South Yorkshire, increased funding for bus services is vital to safeguard the services that so many of our communities rely on. We look forward to further engagement with Ministers as we work to secure a fair deal for South Yorkshire after our region lost out so significantly under the previous government. The money committed to renew South Yorkshire’s Supertram network is very welcome news.

"We look forward to working with Government on the Get Britain Working white paper. Our pioneering Pathways to Work Commission would allow us to lead the way in tackling the work, health and skills barriers that have prevented people here making the most of their talents for far too long.

"The Government’s announcement on the mineworkers pension scheme is a promise kept to those who worked so hard to power our country. South Yorkshire could not be more proud of our industrial heritage and I am grateful this Budget has put right a wrong that has hurt former mineworkers in South Yorkshire for far too long.

"In Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield, we have been fixing the foundations for years. While this is only the first step, it is clear we now have a Government that is working with us to deliver on our shared mission to restore the pride, purpose and prosperity of South Yorkshire."