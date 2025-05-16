We should let people make own choices, says Doncaster MP in assisted dying debate

A Doncaster MP has outlined his stance on assisted dying as Parliament debates the issue, saying: “I believe we should trust people to make their own informed choices about how their lives should end when they are suffering.”

A bill which would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales, expected to die within six months, to seek help to end their own life is currently being considered by Parliament.

The legislation passed its first stage in the House of Commons last November – but since then the details have been pored over and dozens of amendments added by both sides.

On Friday MPs debated further potential changes, which also included preventing medical staff from raising the option of assisted dying with a patient first.

However, MPs ran out of time to vote on more changes, so further debate and voting will take place on 13 June.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher has outlined his views on the issues in a statement to constiuents.

He said: “As I said when I voted for the Bill at Second Reading, this is not a decision I take lightly.

"I have carefully considered the wide range of views shared by constituents, advocacy organisations, health professionals, and faith leaders.

"These conversations have been powerful and often deeply personal, and I remain grateful to everyone who has taken the time to get in touch.

“Today the House of Commons returns to debate the Bill, including a large number of amendments. Although there will be no final vote today, it is an important opportunity to scrutinise the proposed safeguards and practical framework in more detail.

“I will be voting in favour of the Bill again at Third Reading when that time comes.

"I do so because I believe that those suffering from terminal illness deserve the right to choose a dignified end to their life free from prolonged pain, loss of autonomy, and the distress of unbearable suffering.

“I have been alongside loved ones in their final days and seen first-hand how even the best palliative care cannot always ease pain or preserve dignity.

"I also believe passionately that assisted dying must never be a substitute for high-quality end-of-life care.

"Everyone should have access to excellent palliative and hospice services, and I will continue to push for this here in parliament.

“The Bill as amended includes robust safeguards.

"It applies only to adults with a terminal illness expected to die within six months, who have mental capacity and make a clear, settled, and voluntary decision to end their own life.

"That decision must be independently assessed by two doctors and reviewed by a multidisciplinary Assisted Dying Review Panel. Strict protections are in place to guard against coercion, including specialist assessments and mandatory waiting periods. No healthcare professional is forced to participate.

“I respect that others hold different views. Assisted dying raises profound ethical and moral questions, and there are legitimate concerns about protecting vulnerable people.

"That is why I continue to study this legislation carefully and support scrutiny of how it would work in practice.

“After its third reading, the Bill is not yet law. It must still be debated in the House of Lords, and implementation - should it pass - would be subject to detailed regulation, oversight, and professional guidance.

“This is a momentous and deeply personal issue. Ultimately, I believe we should trust people to make their own informed choices about how their lives should end when they are suffering, and the end is near.”

The government is neutral on the bill and MPs have been given a free vote, meaning they can decide based on their conscience rather than having to follow a party line.

The original bill stated that no registered medical practitioner or other health professional would be under any obligation to participate in the process of assisted dying and they could not be discriminated by their employer if they did not wish to do so.

Under a change proposed by Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP behind the bill, and approved by MPs, this has been expanded say no one would have to take part in the process, giving protections to any staff who might be involved.

Leadbeater's Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, external cleared its first parliamentary hurdle by 330 to 275 votes back in November.

Since then, the bill has gone through six months of intense scrutiny by a parliamentary committee and several changes, including removing the need for a High Court judge to sign off each request for an assisted death. Instead, a panel of experts - including a legal professional, psychiatrist and social worker - would oversee the process.

The issue has split Parliament, with strong opinions on both sides.