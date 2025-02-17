Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An upset Doncaster woman has demanded answers after a city Labour councillor was filmed trying a door handle at her empty home.

The resident, who lives in Intake but has asked not to be named, was stunned when she checked CCTV footage outside her home which captured Wheatley Hills and Intake ward councillor Yetunde Elebuibon knocking on her door while canvassing – and then pressing the door handle when there was no response.

The Labour Party has said the incident was “a simple mistake” and accused other political parties of “weaponizing” the incident “for political gain.”

The clip shows Coun Elebuibon walking towards the property and knocking on the door three times.

Coun Elebuibon was filmed on CCTV trying the door handle of an empty house while canvassing in Intake.

As she awaits an answer, she can be seen first zipping up her handbag and then reaching into her coat pocket to check her mobile phone.

Despite there being no response, she knocks again before pressing down on the door handle before walking away.

The resident said: “I don’t understand why she had to try my door.

”There’s no answer, so why did she have to try the door? I’m curious.”

After sharing footage of the incident, which took place last Thursday at around 12.30pm, asking if locals could identify the woman, she was left shocked when residents identied Coun Elebuibon, who last week met Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner on a visit to Doncaster.

One told her: “I’ve seen a couple of comments making excuses for her trying the door. To put it simply, there is no excuse.

"Someone could have children in there and why should they see a total stranger opening the door into their home where they are supposed to be safe?

Another said: “No one should try and open the door of someone else’s house. I wouldn’t have been happy, especially in today’s society.”

And another shared: “Bit cheeky. I would be reporting it if its the councillor.”

"Don’t care if she’s the Queen of England,” wrote another, “she had no right to try the door.”

Another added: “Bit cheeky but I don’t think there’s any bad intentions here. People do different stuff – hardly crime of the century.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Since being elected in 2022 Councillor Elebuibon has worked hard to be a visible and reliable presence in the communities of Wheatley Hills and Intake, through hosting community events and regular surgeries.

“It appears that some political parties are weaponizing a simple mistake made by a hardworking councillor for political gain.”

It is understood Coun Elebuibon is making contact with the property owner to apologise for the mistake.