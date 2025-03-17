Watch: Nigel Farage teases Doncaster visit ahead of Reform mayoral candidate reveal
Last week, Mr Farage revealed he would be personally announcing and endorsing his party’s candidate for the May 1 poll with a huge £5 a head rally for supporters at Doncaster Racecourse.
He has now released a video outlining his plans for the visit with Reform planning to field 55 candidates for the City of Doncaster Council elections as well as a high profile mayoral candidate.
Speculation has been growing in recent days on who the party’s candidate will be.
In an email to members, Mr Farage confirmed that Reform’s hopeful will be revealed from noon on March 25.
Described as an “unmissable event” Mr Farage wrote: “With the May local elections fast approaching, this is a crucial moment for us all to come together and build on our momentum.
Nigel Farage will reveal Reform's candidate for the mayoral election at a rally at Doncaster Racecourse.
“I am excited to announce that we will be revealing our official Doncaster Mayoral candidate, who will fight to bring real reform and put the great people of Doncaster first.”
Mr Farage has long targeted Doncaster and put the city at the top of his list of targets for this year’s election, launching a huge recruiting drive in the city earlier this year.
A recent poll suggests Reform will take control of Doncaster Council in May, winning a whopping 32 seats and taking power from Labour.