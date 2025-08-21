Voters go to polls in City of Doncaster Council by-election today

Voters will go to the polls in Doncaster today to elect a new councillor in a by-election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight candidates are contesting the election in the Bentley ward, sparked by by the resignation of Reform UK councillor Sam Booth who stepped down from his new role for “personal reasons” on July 7 – just two months after being elected at May’s council elections.

Reform UK won the seat from Labour at May’s poll in a contest that saw Nigel Farage’s party become the majority on Doncaster Council, winning 37 seats and reducing Labour to just 12.

BENTLEY BY-ELECTION CANDIDATES

Bentley by-electon candidates, top row, from left: Venessa Aradia (Green Party), Andy Hiles (TUSC), second row from left Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party), Matthew Jones (Labour), third row, from left Christine Lunney (Conservative), Jane Nightingale (Independent), fourth row from left, Isaiah-John Reasbeck (Reform UK), Giulia Savini (Liberal Democrats).

Venessa Aradia (Green)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party)

Matthew Jones (Labour)

Christine Lunney (Conservative)

Jane Nightingale (Independent)

Isaiah-John Reasbeck (Reform UK)

Giulia Savini (Liberal Democrats)

Polling stations will be open in Bentley between 7am and 10pm.

Full details of all candidates, polling stations and the voting process can be found HERE