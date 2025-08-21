Voters go to polls in City of Doncaster Council by-election today
Eight candidates are contesting the election in the Bentley ward, sparked by by the resignation of Reform UK councillor Sam Booth who stepped down from his new role for “personal reasons” on July 7 – just two months after being elected at May’s council elections.
Reform UK won the seat from Labour at May’s poll in a contest that saw Nigel Farage’s party become the majority on Doncaster Council, winning 37 seats and reducing Labour to just 12.
BENTLEY BY-ELECTION CANDIDATES
Venessa Aradia (Green)
Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party)
Matthew Jones (Labour)
Christine Lunney (Conservative)
Jane Nightingale (Independent)
Isaiah-John Reasbeck (Reform UK)
Giulia Savini (Liberal Democrats)
Polling stations will be open in Bentley between 7am and 10pm.
Full details of all candidates, polling stations and the voting process can be found HERE