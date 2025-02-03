Voters blast politicians as Commons empty for Doncaster hospital debate

Voters have blasted politicians – after a debate on repairs for Doncaster Royal Infirmary saw a virtually empty House of Commons – with only a handful of Labour MPs and no opposition parties in attendance.

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson, who raised the matter in Parliament was joined for the discussion by Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher.

But video of the question session revealed rows of empty green benches – much to the shock of constituents.

One said: “A good speech Sally, but only four sat in the chamber. You did well. Disgusting how many MPs were there.”

Another said: “Where the hell are they all? What are they doing. It’s shameful.”

Another sarcastically posted: “Packed house there.”

In her speech, Ms Jameson said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to make the case in this Chamber for the repair and refurbishment of Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"This is not the first time I have raised this issue in this place, such is its importance to my constituents.

"Doncaster Royal Infirmary is at the heart of our community in Doncaster. For many of us, including myself, it is where we were born and rely on during some of the most difficult and painful moments of our lives.

"It is with great sadness that I come to this Chamber to say that after consistent underfunding, our hospital is in dire need of repair.

“We live in a time where pressures on the NHS are immense, and staff across the country face unbearable conditions as they try to support patients in a system that desperately needs reform. I am pleased that this Government are committed to enacting change within our NHS for the benefit of both patients and the staff who treat them.

“In Doncaster, our dedicated NHS staff face added pressure. Doncaster Royal Infirmary faces one of the highest repair backlogs in the country.

"The East Ward tower block, which houses some of the most vulnerable patients, faces critical infrastructure risks and safety concerns, and therefore is at the very top of the Doncaster and Bassetlaw teaching hospitals’ list of priorities. Other areas with a backlog of repairs include operating theatres, the critical care department and the women and children’s hospital.

Lee Pitcher added: “In April 2021 a leak occurred at the women’s hospital at Doncaster Royal Infirmary. The water then flooded the area and went into the electrical systems, and a fire broke out.

"Some 60 patients were impacted and had to be evacuated, including premature babies.

"Thanks to the efforts of the amazing hospital staff, no one was hurt, but the damage was substantial, and it impacted larger parts of the hospital.”

Since the summer of 2019, Doncaster Council and Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospitals Trust have been working on proposals to redevelop the Doncaster Waterfront area adjacent to Doncaster College for a new hospital.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary was initially built in the 1930s, with further development and expansion in the 1960s and 1980s but due to the hospital’s age, there are around 600 outstanding maintenance jobs across DRI’s numerous buildings, with an estimated value of £118 million.

The estimated cost of a new hospital would be around £1.37 billion and would take around five years to complete.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously said that Doncaster was, “very much in the running,” for a new hospital.

And former Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, “I can see a strong case why Doncaster needs to be one of the hospitals we build.”

But despite the comments, the previous Conservative government failed to deliver a new hospital for Doncaster.