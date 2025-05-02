"Vote Tory, get Labour": Beaten Reform candidate blames Nick Fletcher for defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Reform UK mayoral candidate Alexander Jones has blamed his narrow defeat on Conservative hopeful Nick Fletcher, saying: “Vote Tory, get Labour” and accused him of splitting the vote.

Labour’s Ros Jones won an historic fourth term – but finished just 698 votes ahead of 30-year-old Mr Jones.

She secured 23,805 votes ahead of second placed Mr Jones on 23,107 while Mr Fletcher trailed a distant third with 18,982.

After the results were announced at Doncaster Racecourse, Mr Jones, who is also seeking election as a councillor in the Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall ward, took to social media to attack the former Don Valley MP who lost his seat at last summer’s General Election.

Alexander Jones of Reform UK has blamed his narrow defeat on Conservative Nick Fletcher.

He said: “Vote Tory get Labour. Nick split the vote. Lesson harshly learned for Doncaster.

“In spite of that, I’ve ran a positive campaign with the help of my team and fellow candidates for council and I am proud of what I’ve achieved running Labour so incredibly close to a mere 700 votes split.

"23,000 votes for a relatively new party in contrast to Labour sends a strong message to Westminster.

“Next time, I’ll be back.

He also thanked party leader Nigel Farage and added: “Thanks to all the councillor candidates for the hard work which contributed to my election result and a thank you to Nigel my campaign manager, our canvassers and finally our supporters who voted in Doncaster for me and backed me to succeed.”

Mr Fletcher, who had been active on social media throughout the campaign, has yet to comment on the result, which was announced in the early hours of this morning.

FULL RESULTS – DONCASTER 2025 MAYORAL ELECTION (winner in bold)

Ros Jones (Labour) – 23,805 (elected)

Alexander Jones (Reform UK) – 23,107

Julie Buckley (Green Party) – 2,449

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party) – 1,164

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party) - 929

Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats) – 895

Frank Calladine (British Democrats) – 448

Ashan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain) – 434

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 393

Richie Vallance (Independent) – 245

Doug Wright (Independent) -157

Total spoilt: 398

Total electorate eligible to vote: 227,496

Total number of votes: 73,406

Turnout: 32.27%