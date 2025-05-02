"Vote Tory, get Labour": Beaten Reform candidate blames Nick Fletcher for defeat
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Labour’s Ros Jones won an historic fourth term – but finished just 698 votes ahead of 30-year-old Mr Jones.
She secured 23,805 votes ahead of second placed Mr Jones on 23,107 while Mr Fletcher trailed a distant third with 18,982.
After the results were announced at Doncaster Racecourse, Mr Jones, who is also seeking election as a councillor in the Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall ward, took to social media to attack the former Don Valley MP who lost his seat at last summer’s General Election.
He said: “Vote Tory get Labour. Nick split the vote. Lesson harshly learned for Doncaster.
“In spite of that, I’ve ran a positive campaign with the help of my team and fellow candidates for council and I am proud of what I’ve achieved running Labour so incredibly close to a mere 700 votes split.
"23,000 votes for a relatively new party in contrast to Labour sends a strong message to Westminster.
“Next time, I’ll be back.
He also thanked party leader Nigel Farage and added: “Thanks to all the councillor candidates for the hard work which contributed to my election result and a thank you to Nigel my campaign manager, our canvassers and finally our supporters who voted in Doncaster for me and backed me to succeed.”
Mr Fletcher, who had been active on social media throughout the campaign, has yet to comment on the result, which was announced in the early hours of this morning.
FULL RESULTS – DONCASTER 2025 MAYORAL ELECTION (winner in bold)
Ros Jones (Labour) – 23,805 (elected)
Alexander Jones (Reform UK) – 23,107
Nick Fletcher (Conservative) – 18,982
Julie Buckley (Green Party) – 2,449
Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party) – 1,164
David Bettney (Social Democratic Party) - 929
Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats) – 895
Frank Calladine (British Democrats) – 448
Ashan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain) – 434
Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 393
Richie Vallance (Independent) – 245
Doug Wright (Independent) -157
Total spoilt: 398
Total electorate eligible to vote: 227,496
Total number of votes: 73,406
Turnout: 32.27%
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.