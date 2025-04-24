VE Day 80: Doncaster MP launches campaign to honour city's war heroes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster MP has launched a campaign to honour the city’s war heroes to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Lee Pitcher, Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, has launched the community campaign to mark the upcoming anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe to celebrate and remember the courage of those who served in the armed forces during the conflict – and those who continue to serve today.

Launched on St George’s Day, the campaign draws inspiration from the spirit of heroism that the day symbolises.

Mr Pitcher said the initiative is a chance to reflect on the bravery and service shown by generations across the UK, including many from his constituency of Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme.

The “Honouring Local Heroes” campaign includes two key elements:

1. Community Decoration Competition – Residents, businesses, and streets are invited to mark VE Day on 8 May by decorating and sharing images of their homes, buildings or local areas with bunting, flags, or wartime-themed displays.

2. Share a Hero’s Story – Constituents are also encouraged to send short voice or video messages via WhatsApp to 07342 499579. These messages may honour family members who served in the Second World War, or others who continue to serve in the armed forces today.

Speaking about the launch, Mr Pitcher said: “On St George’s Day, we celebrate values of service, bravery and honour — and what better moment to launch a campaign that recognises those same qualities in the men and women of our armed forces.

"VE Day is a time to come together, to remember those who gave so much, and to celebrate the spirit of our communities.

“Whether it’s decorating your window or sharing a short story about a loved one who served, this is a chance for us all to say thank you — and to make sure their stories are never forgotten.”

VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) commemorates the end of the Second World War in Europe on 8 May 1945.

This year’s anniversary marks 80 years since that historic moment, and Mr Pitcher hopes the campaign will see residents across the constituency come together in remembrance and pride.