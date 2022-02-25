‘Unjustifiable outrage’ – Doncaster MPs condemn Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Labour MPs Dame Rosie Winterton, Ed Miliband and Conservative Nick Fletcher, all spoke out against the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Russian forces a launched multi-front military assault on neighbouring Ukraine bombing targets near big cities such as airfield and bases.

The invasion has been prompted by unfounded claims of genocide in Russian-backed seperatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and the fears from the Kremlin that Ukraine could one day join NATO and the European Union.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(L-R) Doncaster MPs Nick Fletcher, Dame Rosie Winterton and Ed Miliband all spoke out against the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Labour’s Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton called for the UK government to implement the ‘hardest possible sanctions’ on those associated with Putin.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband mirrored calls for tough sanctions and said the invasion was an ‘unjustifiable outrage’.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher said the UK was on the side of Ukrainians and that ‘Putin’s aggression must not be accepted’.

The UK government has responded with a further 10-point sanctions package which imposes an asset freeze on some major Russian banks, including state-owned VTB, its second-biggest bank, and stops major Russian companies from raising finance in Britain.

Dame Rosie said: “I condemn the actions of President Putin, whose attack on Ukraine is both unprovoked and unjustifiable. Ukraine is a sovereign nation whose political and territorial integrity should be determined through the democratic mandate of its people, not subverted by a foreign aggressor.

“President Putin’s actions are a heinous violation of international law that will have tragic consequences. I know that people in our own country will be feeling worried and uncertain.

This is not the first time that President Putin has sought to undermine Ukraine’s government, having illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, and it is right that the UK Government should now impose the hardest possible sanctions on those linked to President Putin and the Russian government.

“My sympathies go out to the people of Ukraine, and to Ukrainians and Russians living here in the UK who will now be worrying for friends and family back home. The UK and our NATO allies must stand resolute against these growing threats. I hope that a peaceful resolution to this conflict is found quickly, to prevent any further loss of life.”

Mr Miliband said: “Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is an unprovoked, unjustifiable outrage. The Labour Party condemns it in the strongest terms.

“The hardest possible sanctions must be taken against all those linked to Putin and against the Russian government’s interests, working in a coordinated and unified way with our allies to ensure the Putin regime faces the severest possible consequences.”