Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition announces Doncaster mayoral candidate

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Feb 2025, 09:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition has announced its Doncaster mayoral candidate – with a meeting to unveil him taking place in the city centre.

The left-wing electoral coalition of trade unionists, community campaigners and socialists has announced Andy Hiles as its candidate for the May 1 poll.

Dave Nellist, a former Militant Labour MP, who only accepted an average workers wage while he was an MP, will be the guest speaker at a public meeting to launch TUSC’s socialist election campaign

on 18 February from 7pm at the Church View centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Andy Hiles is the TUSC mayoral candidate for Doncaster.Andy Hiles is the TUSC mayoral candidate for Doncaster.
Andy Hiles is the TUSC mayoral candidate for Doncaster.

A party spokesperson said: “As the national chair of TUSC, Dave will endorse Mr Hiles as TUSC’s candidate for Doncaster mayor and invite supporters to stand as council candidates to give people of Doncaster a real socialist alternative to Starmer’s Labour and Reform UK.”

Mr Hiles, a painter and decorator by trade, is a lifelong trade union activist and now a welfare rights advisor representing people at appeals and tribunals.

Andy said: “I am standing for TUSC to offer a real socialist alternative to the Starmer Labour government which is continuing Tory austerity policies like cutting the Winter Fuel Allowance, and against the divisive anti-working-class policies of Reform UK who vote against improving workers’ rights and then blame migrants.

“After 14 years of swingeing cuts to Doncaster jobs and services, as a socialist mayor I would lead a campaign to win the funding needed to carry out a people’s budget to provide employment, apprenticeships, housing and public services to meet the needs of Doncaster people. “

For more information visit www.tusc.org.uk or contact 07706710041.

Related topics:DoncasterReform UK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice