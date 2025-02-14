Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition announces Doncaster mayoral candidate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition has announced its Doncaster mayoral candidate – with a meeting to unveil him taking place in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-wing electoral coalition of trade unionists, community campaigners and socialists has announced Andy Hiles as its candidate for the May 1 poll.

Dave Nellist, a former Militant Labour MP, who only accepted an average workers wage while he was an MP, will be the guest speaker at a public meeting to launch TUSC’s socialist election campaign

on 18 February from 7pm at the Church View centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Hiles is the TUSC mayoral candidate for Doncaster.

A party spokesperson said: “As the national chair of TUSC, Dave will endorse Mr Hiles as TUSC’s candidate for Doncaster mayor and invite supporters to stand as council candidates to give people of Doncaster a real socialist alternative to Starmer’s Labour and Reform UK.”

Mr Hiles, a painter and decorator by trade, is a lifelong trade union activist and now a welfare rights advisor representing people at appeals and tribunals.

Andy said: “I am standing for TUSC to offer a real socialist alternative to the Starmer Labour government which is continuing Tory austerity policies like cutting the Winter Fuel Allowance, and against the divisive anti-working-class policies of Reform UK who vote against improving workers’ rights and then blame migrants.

“After 14 years of swingeing cuts to Doncaster jobs and services, as a socialist mayor I would lead a campaign to win the funding needed to carry out a people’s budget to provide employment, apprenticeships, housing and public services to meet the needs of Doncaster people. “

For more information visit www.tusc.org.uk or contact 07706710041.