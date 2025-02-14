Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition announces Doncaster mayoral candidate
The left-wing electoral coalition of trade unionists, community campaigners and socialists has announced Andy Hiles as its candidate for the May 1 poll.
Dave Nellist, a former Militant Labour MP, who only accepted an average workers wage while he was an MP, will be the guest speaker at a public meeting to launch TUSC’s socialist election campaign
on 18 February from 7pm at the Church View centre.
A party spokesperson said: “As the national chair of TUSC, Dave will endorse Mr Hiles as TUSC’s candidate for Doncaster mayor and invite supporters to stand as council candidates to give people of Doncaster a real socialist alternative to Starmer’s Labour and Reform UK.”
Mr Hiles, a painter and decorator by trade, is a lifelong trade union activist and now a welfare rights advisor representing people at appeals and tribunals.
Andy said: “I am standing for TUSC to offer a real socialist alternative to the Starmer Labour government which is continuing Tory austerity policies like cutting the Winter Fuel Allowance, and against the divisive anti-working-class policies of Reform UK who vote against improving workers’ rights and then blame migrants.
“After 14 years of swingeing cuts to Doncaster jobs and services, as a socialist mayor I would lead a campaign to win the funding needed to carry out a people’s budget to provide employment, apprenticeships, housing and public services to meet the needs of Doncaster people. “
For more information visit www.tusc.org.uk or contact 07706710041.
