Town council blasts mayoral candidate over "misleading, inaccurate and baseless claims"

A Doncaster town council has launched a stinging attack on a former Conservative MP bidding to become the city’s mayor, accusing him of “misleading, inaccurate and baseless” claims.

Ex-Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher accused Thorne-Moorends Town Council of wasting public money and a lack of “common sense” – and also tore into councillors over delays in re-opening a play park in the area.

But the council has hit back at Mr Fletcher, calling out his “baseless accusations” adding: “We regret that the former MP has chosen to use inaccurate statements and not to engage directly with us before making public claims, which they said were “misleading and inaccurate.”

In a lengthy Facebook post, Mr Fletcher wrote: “We are all careful with our own money. It’s important. It’s hard earned and easily spent. I intend to ensure that approach applies to all the money that the Mayor spends.

Nick Fletcher has been blasted by Thorne-Moorends Town Council over misleading, inaccurate and baseless claims.

“Take Thorne and Moorends – Labour controlled until the elections on May 1.

"A town council with assets worth millions. Over £4million. And that’s with historic property valuations from decades ago. So millions and millions of pounds.

"For the last two years they raised the precept for local residents by an eye-watering 61% overall due to “the cost of living”. Loads of money. Your money.

“They took down the play equipment in the Memorial Park in 2023. Just before the summer holidays when kids would use it.

"They’re only now starting to replace it. Massive delays. No explanation. The replacement should have been ordered in advance so that when the old equipment was removed, it would be immediately replaced. That’s common sense isn’t it?

“Thorne-Moorends Town Council are now refitting the cafe in the same park. It’s a lot of money. It previously stood empty as it wasn’t financially viable to run as a business.

"If it was their personal money, surely they would find a tenant first and then do the work. Not so here. They just splash the cash. That’s not good enough. Public money should be spent wisely.

“As Mayor I will bring my business expertise to the role. I won’t sign off vanity projects. I won’t allow money to be spent for the sake of it. I want a proper commercial attitude.

"This is a council with a turnover well in excess of half a billion pounds. It needs the right person with the right expertise. I believe in myself. I would ask you to believe in me too and give me the chance of turning Doncaster around.”

In response, Thorne-Moorends Town Council said they were “setting the record straight” and in a statement said: “It is disappointing to see misleading and inaccurate claims being made by a former Member of Parliament regarding the work undertaken by Thorne-Moorends Town Council.

"Rather than seeking clarification from the Council or engaging in constructive dialogue, he has chosen to promote baseless accusations.

“Let’s set the record straight.

“Property valuations were indeed conducted last year as part of an essential process to ensure our assets are up to date for insurance purposes.

"This is a standard procedure for protecting public assets and ensuring fiscal responsibility.

“The removal of the play equipment from Memorial Park occurred only after a failed safety inspection, the safety of our children is paramount.

"The Council made a decision to not only replace the equipment but to offer a much-improved playpark scheme ensuring the scheme was inclusive and catered to all needs.

"The Council immediately sought to secure necessary funding which is a lengthy process that involves careful planning, public consultation, and a tendering process to ensure that funds are spent responsibly.

"The delay was unfortunate, but it was not due to a lack of foresight or planning. Contrary to the MP’s claims, the Council has made numerous statements on this matter, including formal updates on in March and December 2024, as well as numerous posts, school visits, and open discussions at Town Council meetings.

“Regarding the café, the café closed when the previous owner retired not because the business was not viable.

"Following the closure the Council conducted a structural survey which identified necessary repairs.

"The Council also undertook work to separate the electricity meters to ensure future tenants are responsible for their own utility bills.

"The Council has recently received multiple expressions of interests from third parties wishing to run the café and is focused on making improvements at the memorial park which has included reopening the public facilities, the playpark and the café.

"The former MP fails to acknowledge that the café is a valuable community asset that is missed by locals, who are eager to see it reopened.

“The Council is committed to transparency, responsibility, and ensuring the efficient use of public funds.

"Raising the precept was a necessary step to cope with inflationary pressures and to maintain essential services.

"We understand that every penny matters, which is why the Council this year approved a precept freeze.

"This was achieved through cost-saving measures, such as a staffing restructure, securing high levels of external funding, and undertaking utility savings.

“We regret that the former MP has chosen to use inaccurate statements and not to engage directly with us before making public claims. As a local authority we value accountability, integrity, and openness and welcome any communication regarding decisions and projects via the proper channels.

“The Town Council is committed to serving our community, prioritizing safety, sustainability, and long-term growth. We will continue to work tirelessly for the benefit of our residents, using public funds responsibly and transparently.”