Tory mayoral candidate unveils plan to celebrate Doncaster on St George's Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Conservative mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher has revealed plans for a day celebrating Doncaster on St George’s Day – if he is elected as the city’s mayor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-MP, who is hoping to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones at the May 1 poll, wants to create Doncaster Day.

He said: “I saw this comment on one of my posts: “Can we celebrate St George's Day in Doncaster and show the rest of the country the way forwards? ”

"Definitely!! However I want to go one better than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Fletcher wants to create Doncaster Day on St George's Day.

“Let’s set up a Doncaster Day! A day when we celebrate all that is good about our town, our city as well as celebrating our national saint.”

“Let’s make Doncaster a place to be proud of. That’s what I will do if elected Mayor. A safe and thriving city and one that is a pleasure to visit. It won’t happen overnight but I have the drive and determination to make it happen.”

St George’s Day is on April 23.