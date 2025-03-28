Tory mayoral candidate unveils plan to celebrate Doncaster on St George's Day

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Mar 2025, 10:53 BST
Conservative mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher has revealed plans for a day celebrating Doncaster on St George’s Day – if he is elected as the city’s mayor.

The ex-MP, who is hoping to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones at the May 1 poll, wants to create Doncaster Day.

He said: “I saw this comment on one of my posts: “Can we celebrate St George's Day in Doncaster and show the rest of the country the way forwards? ”

"Definitely!! However I want to go one better than that.

Nick Fletcher wants to create Doncaster Day on St George's Day.

“Let’s set up a Doncaster Day! A day when we celebrate all that is good about our town, our city as well as celebrating our national saint.”

“Let’s make Doncaster a place to be proud of. That’s what I will do if elected Mayor. A safe and thriving city and one that is a pleasure to visit. It won’t happen overnight but I have the drive and determination to make it happen.”

St George’s Day is on April 23.

