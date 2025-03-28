Tory mayoral candidate unveils plan to celebrate Doncaster on St George's Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The ex-MP, who is hoping to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones at the May 1 poll, wants to create Doncaster Day.
He said: “I saw this comment on one of my posts: “Can we celebrate St George's Day in Doncaster and show the rest of the country the way forwards? ”
"Definitely!! However I want to go one better than that.
“Let’s set up a Doncaster Day! A day when we celebrate all that is good about our town, our city as well as celebrating our national saint.”
“Let’s make Doncaster a place to be proud of. That’s what I will do if elected Mayor. A safe and thriving city and one that is a pleasure to visit. It won’t happen overnight but I have the drive and determination to make it happen.”
St George’s Day is on April 23.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.