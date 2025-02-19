Tory mayor hope blasted over drugs den 'yards from mayor's office' - that's next door to Conservative club

A former Doncaster Tory MP hoping to become the city’s mayor has come under fire for describing a £800,000 cannabis factory in the city centre right next door to the city’s Conservative club as “yards from the mayor’s office” – and which he has posed in front of for a publicity photo.

Police raided the Pillar House on South Parade earlier this week, seizing 900 cannabis plants from the derelict building which adjoins Doncaster Conservative Club.

Former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, used the incident to take a swipe at Mayor Ros Jones, describing it as “a drug den yards from the mayor’s office,” which is at the Civic Offices in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

He wrote: “Police have closed a drug den operating literally yards from the Mayor’s office in Doncaster. Under her very nose. Says it all really doesn’t it?

“If you elect me as your Mayor I will have every derelict building checked. Crime will not flourish on my watch.”

The building is directly adjacent to the city’s Conservative club – and an election publicity leaflet from Mr Fletcher being sent to homes across Doncaster shows him standing in front of the drugs den.

He came under fire from his own supporters, one of whom told him: “OMG. Come on Nick you can’t blame the mayor for that.

“Criminal gangs are working all over Doncaster and other towns and cities , organised crime gangs .

The Pillar House, scene of an £800,000 drugs bust, is situated next doot to Doncaster Conservative Club on South Parade.

“There is not enough police to deal with it all simple.”

Another told him: “Wasn’t it your Tory party that reduced the police force in the first place?”

Another said: “Sounds like your saying what the people want to hear to get a vote. I haven’t seen a post that outlines what you will actually do as mayor other than bully busy staff into doing more to make you look good.”

Another told him: “Loads of eligible empty buildings in plain sight. Outside the station, offices over the road from station, empty hotels, Waterdale units. ABC cinema. Are they all checked?”

Police seized 900 cannabis plants from the derelict building.

The drugs growing operation has now been dismantled after officers became suspicious when they spotted a hole in the roof of the building on South Parade.

In the early hours of Monday morning (17 February), while responding to a separate incident involving a reported break-in, officers made further enquiries into The Pillar House – next door to the city’s Conservative Club - which had a noticeable hole in its roof.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This led to the discovery of a sophisticated cannabis set up with around 900 plants being grown on different floors of the property.

“A car, which was seen fleeing from the scene of the break-in at an excessive speed, was stopped that same morning by Nottinghamshire Police, with three people arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

"They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Sergeant Martin Maw, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This was a sophisticated and significant cannabis factory hidden inside a building on the outskirts of Doncaster city centre.

"The electricity had been bypassed both inside and outside the property, posing a significant fire risk.

"Urgent repair works have had to be carried out on the roadside and exterior of the property, and the address has since been made safe following intervention by our officers.

"Cannabis factories like this one go far beyond the simple street deal and are more often than not linked to organised crime groups who are responsible for spreading violence, fear and terror in our local communities.

"We will continue dismantling these cannabis factories to make our streets and neighbourhoods safer and I would urge anyone with concerns about drug dealing, supplying or cannabis cultivations in their area to please contact us so we can investigate."

If you are worried about the supply or production of drugs in your local area or want to report any signs of criminal activity, please contact police on 101 or via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If a crime is in progress or in an emergency, always call 999.

If you wish to report information anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can call them on freephone 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The Pillar House is a distinctive Georgian building with a raised ground floor forming a colonnade and was originally three houses.

The building was designed by William Lindley for his own occupation and was erected at some time between 1801 and 1804.

On their attendance at Doncaster Races in 1806, the Prince of Wales (later George IV lodged at Mr Lindley’s house and the Duke of Clarence at Dr. Chorley’s, next door.

Describing the Prince’s stay at the premises, a local history report of the visit said: "On the appearance of the Prince at the window each day he was greeted with every demonstration of loyalty and respect, by an immense concourse of people."