This is how much council tax is increasing by as Mayor Ros Jones says Doncaster has £13.1 million budget black hole

In her draft budget proposals, council tax will increase by 1.99 per cent with a further 2.5 per cent on top ring fenced to help fund adult social care costs. Bills will rise by a total of 4.49 per cent.

Overall this will increase Band A council tax by 83 pence per week and B and D by £1.25 per week.

Mayor Jones said some ‘difficult decisions’ have been made to try and balance the budget to meet the £13.1 million deficit for the 2022/23 financial year.

Doncaster's elected mayor Ros Jones has said she will increase council tax bills by 4.49 per cent as the local authority faces a £13.1 million budget deficit. Mayor Jones said the financial proposals put forward will provide a balanced budget for the council. Credit: Marie Caley/Doncaster Free Press

She added despite the ‘ongoing uncertainty’ around government funding and the continued response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the proposals set a balanced budget. The council now has 28 per cent less to spend on services in real terms than it did in 2010/11, Mayor Jones also said.

The savings are aimed to be made through ‘new ways of working, deployment of technology and generating additional income’ without ‘negatively impacting’ on critical services. Overall the budget proposals are said to meet the £21.7 million budget gap over the three years.

There are some spending commitments including the allocation of £6 million for improving roads, with the focus being on ‘adopted estate roads’ on a worst first basis. This will also include £1 million towards road safety improvements.

Mayor Jones has also allocated an additional £750,000 for additional apprenticeships within the council which will target ‘hard to fill roles’.

Mayor Jones said: “My focus continues to be on protecting our most vulnerable residents and making sure our borough can thrive.

“We continue to face significant financial challenges particularly around adults and children’s social care but this is not unique to Doncaster, it is a national issue. With still no certainty from government about funding beyond next year, it is hard to plan ahead.

“Thankfully, we are a financially well managed council and I will do whatever I can to mitigate the impacts of uncertainty. I remain firmly focused on supporting Doncaster’s priorities outlined in the corporate plan and the 10 year borough strategy – Doncaster Delivering Together to create a safer, stronger, cleaner and greener Doncaster.”