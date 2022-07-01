These are the four bus services that will run across South Yorkshire past 10pm after cuts hit in October

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said private companies did not even bid to run some routes and on others, they asked for 1,000 per cent more in resources to do so.

A draft plan seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service shows that Barnsley could have zero buses running past 7pm.

But Stagecoach has indicated that services could resume in future as they are ‘now more profitable’.

Just four services will be running past 10pm come October

In Sheffield past 10pm, the number 8 route from Ecclesfield to Crystal Peaks will run as will the number 24 service from Woodhouse, the city centre and Bradway.

The X5 service from Sheffield city centre through Waverley, Woodhouse, Swallownest, Kiveton and Dinnington will run past 10pm but not after 11pm.

In Doncaster, the 50b service will be the only route to run past 10pm. This serves the town centre, Roman Ridge, Scawthorpe and Woodlands before terminating at Skellow. No buses will run past 11pm.

In Rotherham, no buses will run past 10pm but the X78 service which runs from Rotherham town centre, through Conisbrough and Doncaster town centre will end for the day between 9pm and 10pm.

Mayor Coppard said: “These cuts are devastating for our communities. To potentially have just four services across the county running after 10pm is so damaging to so many people.

“This will hammer our night time economy and hurt workers who are employed in sectors that need buses home in the evening – affecting hospitality workers and those who work in our hospitals will be hit hard.

“Boris Johnson and Grant Shapps (Transport Secretary) need to step up now and give us the power and resources to properly fund our transport system.

“This managed decline has been going on since the 1980s during the devastating deregulation days and to be fair, no Government since then has stepped up to the plate and sorted this out.

“Private companies are doing that private companies do, they run services for profit and for their shareholders. If they don’t see a route that’s profitable, they won’t run services on it.”