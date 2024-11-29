"There's not enough safeguards:" Doncaster MP explains why she voted against assisted dying

A Doncaster MP who voted against the assisted dying bill has explained the reasons behind her decision – telling her constituents that not enough safeguards are in place.

MPs voted 330 to 275 in support of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

It does not mean the bill has become law, but it allows it to continue for further parliamentary scrutiny with the backing of the elected chamber.

Lee Pitcher (Labour, Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme), John Healey (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough) and Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) all voted in favour of assisted dying while Doncaster Central’s Sally Jameson voted against, the only Doncaster MP to do so.

Here’s her letter to constituents in full, which she shared after today’s vote:

“Many of you will be aware that today was the Second Reading of Kim Leadbeater's Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

"I am writing to let you know how I voted, and my reasons for doing so.

“As you will have seen, the Bill at Second Reading was voted through to Committee Stage, where there will be further parliamentary scrutiny.

"I listened to the debate in Parliament with great care today, and after a great deal of consideration, consultation and research, I decided to vote against the Bill.

“I want to stress that I have no moral objections to the principle of assisted dying, and I respect the compassion behind the Bill.

"I am sympathetic to the view that terminally ill adults should have the right to safely access medically assisted dying under strictly controlled conditions.

"I understand that many adults who are experiencing pain at the end of their lives, and people who have loved ones in this position, feel strongly that assisted dying should be made available.

“However, assisted dying should be a genuinely free choice for those who access it.

"In my view, the Bill in its current form does not contain safeguards which are robust enough to ensure that those accessing assisted dying can make a completely free choice.

"I worry that some people will make the choice out of fear that they are a burden to their loved ones.

"I also worry that some people would choose assisted dying because they cannot access or afford sufficient palliative care.

"I will continue to monitor these concerns during the legislative process.

"I am concerned about the context in which this Bill is being introduced.

"Our NHS, social care and judicial systems are under immense pressure - pressure which the Government is working to alleviate through crucial investment and reform. I believe that assisted dying has a place in a society which can offer effective options for palliative care, so that terminally ill adults have a range of choices for their end-of-life care.

"Until we can offer this range of choice, I could not in good conscience vote for the Bill at this time.

“Many of my constituents have contacted me with their views, and some have shared their experiences with end- of-life care.

"I understand that this is an extremely emotive and personal issue, and that my decision to vote against the Bill may disappoint some of my constituents.

"The Bill was treated in Parliament as a conscience issue - not along party lines - and I spent many hours researching and considering the contents of the Bill, the views of my constituents and those of my colleagues and other experts. I will continue to follow the progress of the Bill closely through the next stages in Parliament.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank those of you who reached out to me with your views on this matter, and please be assured that I have given full consideration to the points you have raised.”

Under the proposed law to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales, people over 18 living in England and Wales with less than six months to live would be given the right to end their own life.

Laws throughout the UK currently prevent people from asking for medical help to die and there are several requirements for a patient to be eligible under the proposals.

The law divided Parliament, with MPs given a free vote, meaning they could make their own decision rather than voting along party lines.

In a letter to constituents shared ahead of the vote, Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher said: “I have personal experience being with family members with terminal illnesses at the end of their lives. Watching them suffer in agony is the most painful and heartbreaking thing anyone can witness.

“I support assisted dying in principle. I support people being able to make that decision for themselves, to have an end to their lives that is more than lingering pain, incapacity, and indignity. I will therefore be voting in favour of the Assisted Dying bill.

"I have made this decision with the full understanding that this is a controversial and difficult choice, and one where there are many sound arguments made on both sides. I completely understand the concerns of those opposed to the bill and I have therefore spent the time needed to talk to a range of people from all sides of the argument in order to come to a full decision.

“We would not be the first country to bring forward assisted dying and we must look carefully at those experiences internationally, learn from what they have done right and take the warning from where things have gone wrong.

“Assisted dying is not, will not, and can never be an alternative to a high quality, universally accessible palliative care service. No one should be making the choice to end their life because the level of care they are receiving is not good enough. Everyone should have the chance to live at long as they can with the best quality of life possible before ever needing to think about the end.

I understand the concerns people have, and the crucial need for robust safeguards. There must be protection for the vulnerable and there must never be pressure from anyone. The choice must be one made by the individual and with only the individual's welfare and wellbeing considered.

“I will be voting for the bill at its second reading. At this stage we are voting on the principle of the bill, and I agree with the principle which is the intention to relieve unendurable suffering.

“After this stage, should the bill pass, it will go through a series of stages where the detail will be examined, and necessary amendments made before we will vote again on the final form of the bill. At that point I will be looking carefully at the safeguards and processes in place to protect the vulnerable before I cast my final vote.”

Former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, who has officially announced he will be running in next year’s Doncaster Mayoral election wrote: “Once the stable door swings wide, there's no bolting it shut.

“To my local MPs: if you oppose this, I’ll be your loyal defender against all the critics. But if you vote in favour, your name will be forever linked to every poor decision that follows on this issue—and trust me, there will be plenty!”

And a little tip for the fresh-faced MPs: if you're uncertain, just don’t vote for it!

“I sincerely hope you choose wisely.”