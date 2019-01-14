Terrified Doncaster residents ‘scared to sleep at night’ after weeks of violence on estate

Terrified residents on one of Doncaster’s most crime-ridden estates have said they don’t feel safe in his own home after enudring weeks of violence and antisocial behaviour.

Alan Shaw said he moved into his home on Princess Crescent, Edlington, nine weeks ago and has had his windows smashed, eggs thrown at his house and his car windscreen smashed.

Alan Shaw and Sonia Parkin, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley

READ MORE: Sheffield Sharks still hopeful of building community basketball arena despite council’s plans

The estate was labelled as the ‘wild west’ in 2017 after a sharp rise in bugrlaries, street assaults, flytipping and arson attacks and Mr Shaw said there had not been much improvement.

Mr Shaw said: “I live in a bungalow and I’ve had my windows broken, my house egged and I have had my car windscreen smashed.

“I’ve got a 78-year-old neighbour who has also been a victim and we have reported all this to the council and requested a transfer and they’re trying to make me stay for 12 months.”

Alan Shaw, pictured by the back door to his home, which has been vandalised. Picture: Marie Caley

READ MORE: Balloon release planned in memory of Barnsley girl killed in crash

Mr Shaw claimed that when he spoke to St Leger Homes, who manage council housing in Doncaster, a housing officer told him he wouldn't be able to move.

He said: “When I spoke to the housing officer about it, she said: ‘didn’t the burnt out houses and cars give you an idea what it was going to be like?’”

Mr Shaw’s neighbour – Sonia Parkin – also said she didn't feel safe in her own home.

Sonia Parkin, pictured by her car, which has been vandalised multiple times. Picture: Marie Caley

She said: “I am scared to go bed a night because it’s just not safe. It’s horrendous – it really is.

“I don’t keep my car on the front anymore because a few weeks ago they had a trampoline in the middle of the road jumping on it.”

In 2017, an emergency meeting was held on the estate after residents said they were ‘living in fear’ after the estate became hijacked by gun-toting and axe-wielding thugs.

Fed-up residents said the crime spree in recent months has resulted in a spate of burglaries, smashed windows and arson attacks while drug dealing and threats of violence had become part of everyday life.

In a statement, St Leger Homes said: “We are disappointed to hear of the anti-social behaviour Mr Shaw has experienced in recent weeks and we are working closely with the police and other partners to identify the perpetrators.

“We are working with the tenant to resolve his current housing situation as quickly as possible.”