St Leger Day Festival: Prime Minister visits Doncaster Racecourse as Jan Brueghel wins the world’s oldest classic

The pinnacle day of the Betfred St Leger Festival was once again a roaring success as racegoers flocked to Doncaster Racecourse to experience the electric atmosphere.

A total crowd of 23,339 flooded through the gates, an 11 per cent increase on 2023’s attendance, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer who was in attendance with his family, to witness the final classic of the British Flat Racing season that attracts some of the leading trainers and horses from across the country.

Those in attendance were lucky enough to soak up the drama of the World’s oldest Classic, which was first ran in Doncaster in 1776. In a thrilling rendition of the race, Jan Brueghel, ridden by Sean Levey and trained by Aidan O’Brien, cleared stablemate Illinois to take the glory of winning the Group 1 Betfred St Leger Stakes 2024 and wrote themselves into the history books after a historic race that had punters on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Alongside the feature race of the afternoon, Doncaster Racecourse paid a heartfelt tribute this year to Howard Wright, a legendary journalist born in Doncaster and President of Doncaster Racecourse’s Annual Members Committee, who had attended every festival since the late 1940s and recently passed away. Today, in a fitting tribute, it was announced that the on-site press office will be named after him and yesterday, the Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup, also took his name for 2024’s running of the race.

St Leger Day Festival: Prime Minister visits Doncaster Racecourse as Jan Brueghel win’s the world’s oldest classic. Picture by Andrew Kelly Photography

The festival comes to an end tomorrow with the Betfred Sunday Funday. Taking place will be the Graham Lee Vickers Bet Leger Legends charity race with some of the sport’s favourite jockeys rolling back the years and battling it out on the track. Away from the course there will also be lots of fun activities with something for everyone.

Rachel Harwood Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse said: “What a day. This is my absolute favourite day of the year and it’s clear to see why the Betfred St Leger Festival is one of the most highly regarded horseracing events in the country. It’s fantastic that we’ve welcomed more people to the Betfred St Leger Day this year than in 2023 and shows that our customers still want to be part of those special moments in history. Alongside the thousands of racegoers I’ve seen enjoying their day, it was a pleasure to welcome the Prime Minister and his family to Doncaster Racecourse.

“This year has been a great success, and we cannot wait to round off a brilliant weekend with the Sunday Funday tomorrow, which will close the festival with a day filled with fun and entertainment for everyone!”

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said: “There aren’t many better days out than the races in the sunshine, so it’s a pleasure to be back in Doncaster for the historic St Leger this year. My wife has a close connection with the racecourse so the thrill of the St Leger is no stranger to us.”

