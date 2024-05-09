Speculation mounts Nick Fletcher to stand against Ros Jones in Doncaster mayoral contest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speculation is growing that Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher could be planning to stand against mayor Ros Jones at next year’s city mayoral election.

The pair have clashed repeatedly in recent weeks, with the Don Valley MP and Mayor Jones locked in battle over a number of issues including shop closures and the state of the city centre and the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, with the mayor accusing Mr Fletcher of “lies and misinformation" on a number of topics.

Next month, the pair are due to speak at “What Next?” a Doncaster Chamber conference discussing the future of the city and mentioning the event in a cryptic post on Facebook, Mr Fletcher wrote: “What next? The future of Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is the question that motivates me every day. What to do for my home town, now city, Doncaster?

Speculation is growing that Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher could stand against Ros Jones in next year's Doncaster Mayoral contest if he loses his seat at the General Election.

“Very grateful to Doncaster Chamber for hosting this. Much to discuss and debate. Fortunately there are solutions and answers to the challenges and problems that Doncaster has.”

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband as well as business and police chiefs are also due to speak at the event on June 5.”

Mr Fletcher has previously stated that his focus for 2024 was for the Conservatives to win the General Election and to retain his seat. He also ruled out quitting the party and following his “good friend” Lee Anderson to Reform UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But following the defection of three Conservative MPs to Labour in recent months and a disastrous set of local election and regional mayoral results for the Tories, many of the party’s MPs are weighing up their options for after the General Election.

And it comes after the Conservative candidate for the Doncaster mayoral contest next May quit the party, leaving his bid in doubt.

Last month, James Hart, who was selected in 2022, announced that he had left the party, stating that he was “disappointed” by its leadership.

His departure opened up the position for party candidate in the upcoming mayoral election, which is set to take place on 1 May 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing his decision online, he wrote: “I have now cancelled my membership of the Conservative Party. I’m very disappointed by the leadership of the party and how our MPs have acted.

“I’ve supported every party leader since 2002 and I was dismayed that our MPs couldn’t support Liz Truss for more than 2 months.”

And in a thinly-veiled swipe at Mr Fletcher, who has been critical of the transgender community, Mr Hart said: “I think our leadership is now weak and has allowed fringe groups of MPs to dictate the direction we are heading, taking to the airwaves using GB News and focusing on non issues such as gender rather than what people actually vote on – the money in our pockets!”

Mr Hart first stood as the party’s candidate in the 2021 election, coming second to Mayor Ros Jones with 21,000 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had previously served as councillor for the Tickhill and Wadworth ward,

Mr Hart declined to comment on whether he will continue to stand as an independent candidate.

Earlier this week, Mayor Jones called for a General Election after Labour’s Oliver Coppard swept to victory in the South Yorkshire Mayoral contest.

Mr Coppard scooped more than half of the vote in last Thursday’s poll, finishing nearly 100,000 votes in front of runner-up, Doncaster Consevative councillor Nick Allen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Despite the misinformation and divisive politics from the opposition it was clear that only Oliver had a credible plan for South Yorkshire.”

“With an increase in turnout and increased percentage of votes it is clear that the people of Doncaster and South Yorkshire are fed up with the Conservatives after 14 years in government.