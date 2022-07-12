South Yorkshire return to employment support programme Working Win set to be extended

The Working Win programme, facilitated through the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will continue until March 2023.

Working in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, NHS England and South Yorkshire Housing Association, Working Win provides support for people who have a health condition and are unemployed, off sick or in work but struggling.

Over the past four years, more than 5,200 people have been supported, with 2,552 returning to work or finding work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Working Win programme has been extended until March 2023.

The programme is completely free to participants.

As well as providing practical support to improve wellbeing and enable people to get on in work, the programme gives participants access to free Westfield Health and Vitality at Work wellbeing packages.

This includes a 24-hour advice and information line and a 24/7 GP telephone line, plus expert support with employment, housing and finance, income and debt advice.

The extension to the scheme means more South Yorkshire people can be supported thanks to the funding boost from the Government’s Work and Health Unit.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard, said: “It is really important that here in South Yorkshire we do everything we can to help people to stay in or to find work.

“Working Win has had a dramatic impact on so many people’s lives, as well as on local businesses and the wider economy.

“It is part of our Renewal Action Plan which aims to support jobs and businesses to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Working Win participant, Mark, said: “Within a week of being on Working Win, my whole life changed. I recognised the strengths I had and was able to start back at work part time.

“Within a few weeks I was offered full time work, which I accepted and have now been offered a promotion.

“I learned to quash the depressive thoughts that were holding me back and to focus on my own value and self-worth. I feel like I’m back now and able to contribute to society.”