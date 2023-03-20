They are calling for South Yorkshire services to be brought into public control which would give South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) the power to improve standards.

It will take place from 1pm outside SYMCA office on Broad Street where a meeting will be taking place between local politicians and bus companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners will hold placards and sing an adaptation of the Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs song ‘Someday My Prince Will Come’, singing “someday my bus will come”.

Bus passengers are planning a protest in Sheffield city centre tomorrow demanding better fares, routes and timetables.

Matthew Topham, campaigner at Better Buses for South Yorkshire, said taking buses into public control will give the authority power to issue fines for bad services, rewards for improvements and timetables that prioritise punctuality instead of profits.

He said: “Reliability is a top issue across our region. If the bus doesn’t turn up on time or at all, passengers are left scrambling to get themselves to work, school or just to see family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know areas with greater local control of services like Blackpool are some of the most consistently reliable services in the country. We deserve the same here.”

Unions said it could also improve working conditions and wages, and therefore less driver shortages.

SYMCA is currently considering whether a bus franchising scheme in the county would improve transport.