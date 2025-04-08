"Shame on you": Nigel Farage dubbed "bully" in blistering attack by Tory mayor hopeful

Nigel Farage has come in for fierce criticism from Doncaster Conservative mayor hopeful Nick Fletcher who has branded him a "bully."

Doncaster’s Conservative mayoral hopeful Nick Fletcher has launched a blistering attack on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage – calling him a “bully-boy” with “disdain” for the city and telling him: “Shame on you.”

In the latest in a series of stinging attacks on Reform and the party’s candidate for the May 1 poll – 30-year-old male model Alexander Jones - the former Don Valley MP went on the warpath against Mr Farage – despite previously saying he would welcome him in Doncaster.

In December 2023, Mr Fletcher, whose pledges in his manifesto include “speaking well of one another” and “being respectful on social media” had urged Mr Farage to stand in Doncaster Central, adding: “If that’s what he wants to do, then that’s great.”

But since the addition of Mr Jones to the the 12 horse Doncaster mayoral race, Mr Fletcher has launched a number of attacks on his opponent – and has now turned his guns on Mr Farage.

In a Facebook post, he stormed: “It seems that Doncaster doesn’t deserve a manifesto!!

“So says Farage in the script read out by his last minute candidate.

“It appears that Reform, both locally and nationally, is realising the mistake they made in putting up 30-year-old Alexander Jones as their mayoral candidate in Doncaster. The apparent bully-boy tactics of Nigel Farage to ensure Reform had a candidate for his big event at Doncaster Racecourse have left Reform voters with no choice but to internally call out this fiasco.

“No Manifesto. Why? Farage’s script read out by the young man simply tells us that they are “word salads” and we don’t need one! An astonishing attitude which sums up the disdain that Farage has for us all. This is a game for him. For us, it’s our lives. Our town, our city.

“Farage doesn’t live here. He doesn’t have to watch the decline of our town centre. He’s not accosted by beggars. Farage doesn’t have to suffer from the antisocial behaviour that we have to put up with under this Labour Mayor.

“He has no plan to tackle it whatsoever. Nothing about the airport. Nothing about anything in detail. Words read from a script that could be used for every town, every place in England. Platitudes not policies. Words not action.

“As someone who has lived in Doncaster all my life and cares deeply about my hometown, now city, I have no choice but to continue to let the people of Doncaster know about this young man’s inexperience, warts and all. But please don’t shoot the messenger and call me the bully. That title belongs to Mr. Farage himself. He threw this young man under the bus. I can’t stand by and watch Doncaster suffer the same fate.

“If this were happening in business, the shareholders would fire Nigel Farage and immediately pull the individual chosen, replacing them with someone capable of doing the job. Sadly, politics doesn’t work this way.

“Alexander Jones’s name is now on the voting slip and can’t be removed. If this young but well meaning lad wins, Doncaster will become the laughing stock of the country, while Mr. Farage will still be an MP and continue hosting his tv show and other schemes coining in over £500,000 a year on top of his MP salary.

“How low has politics sunk when so many believe our country’s only hope is Farage. Someone who treats a young man this way? And treats a northern city with such disrespect? A city that has sadly put so much faith in one person.

“No Manifesto. No Plan. No Airport. Shame on you Nigel Farage, shame on you.”

The full list of canidates standing for Mayor of Doncaster

(Bold denotes current mayor)

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

Julie Buckley (Green Party)

Frank Calladine (British Democrats)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Ashan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain)

Alexander Jones (Reform UK)

Ros Jones (Labour)

Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats)

Richie Vallance (Independent)

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)

Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party)