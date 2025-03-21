Schools and hospitals across Yorkshire to get solar panels to cut bills, Doncaster MP announces

Schools and hospitals across Yorkshire – including Doncaster – will get solar panels to help cut bills, city MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband has announced.

23 schools and NHS sites across Yorkshire and the Humber will save on their energy bills through Great British Energy, the Doncaster North MP has said, welcoming the news that sites will receive funding to fit solar panels, saving thousands of pounds on their energy bills.

The programme – which marks the first major project for the Labour Government’s publicly-owned energy company - will mean 10 schools across the Yorkshire and the Humber will receive funding for solar panels alongside 13 NHS sites, including the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Estimates suggest that the average school could save up to £25,000 on their bills thanks to the scheme.

It’s estimated that the investment in NHS solar panels will save local hospitals across South Yorkshire thousands of pounds on their energy bills over their lifetime.

A spokersperson said: “As a result of the Conservatives’ failure to secure Britain’s energy independence, schools and hospitals have been hit with sky-high energy bills due to the UK’s dependency on fossil fuel markets. The NHS’ annual energy bill has doubled to £1.4bn a year since 2019.”

In addition to this new project, the Government has announced that £12m will be put aside for local authorities and community energy groups to build local clean energy projects – including onshore wind turbines, rooftop solar panels and hydropower.

The first panels are expected to be delivered by the end of summer 2025.

Commenting, MP for Doncaster North and Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband said: “This is a fantastic investment for Doncaster, for Yorkshire and the Humber, and for the whole of the country that will see hospitals and schools saving thousands of pounds on their energy bills.

“Through Great British Energy, Labour is delivering on its Plan for Change by boosting our energy independence, investing in our public services and delivering lower bills for our communities.”

Detail on schools benefitting will be released in the spring.