Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Council has announced a schedule of events for its local elections which are set to take place next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster Local Elections on 1 May 2025 will see residents of the borough cast their votes for an elected mayor, all local authority councillors and all town and parish councillors.

It has now been confirmed that the nomination period for candidates will take place from 25 March to 2 April 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immediately after the close of poll on 1 May, counting of votes for the elected mayor will begin, with a result to be announced once this is completed.

Schedule for the 2025 elections revealed.

On 2 May, votes for local government councillors will be counted and subsequently announced.

Finally, on 3 May, votes for town and parish councillors will be counted and announced.

Counts for all elections are expected to take place at Doncaster Racecourse.

The local authority is currently led by Mayor Ros Jones of The Labour Party, with the party holding a majority of seats.