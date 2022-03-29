Rugby League World Cup trophy comes to Doncaster as tournament kick-off grows closer
The Rugby League World Cup trophy has made its way to Doncaster as the tournament kick-off grows ever closer.
The prestigious trophy was on hand at Doncaster Deaf Trust on March 29 as the borough hosted a festival of rugby to inspire the next generation.
As part of a 567 mile tour of participating venues, Rugby League World Cup organisers brought the distinctive ‘Paul Barrière Trophy’ to the Trust where pupils and students had their photo taken with the sport’s most prestigious prize.
The event marked 200 days until the rearranged Rugby League World Cup begins with the Eco Power Stadium set to host three group games.
The three men’s games are:
France v Greece – Monday, October 17 Samoa v Greece – Sunday, October 23 Papua New Guinea v Wales – Monday, October 31
The town will also be a team base for the Samoan men’s team during the tournament.
All 61 matches will be played at venues across England between October 15 and November 19. It is the first time the men’s women’s and wheelchair teams will be competing at the same time.
Coun Nigel Ball, cabinet member for public health, leisure, culture and planning, said: “I’d like to thank Alexis and the team here at Doncaster Deaf Trust for hosting the event.
“It marks the 200 days to go until the tournament kicks off and it has been great to have the Rugby League World Cup trophy here in Doncaster.
“It was great for the pupils at the Deaf Trust to take part in some Rugby League activity. We hope the Rugby League World Cup 2021 leaves a lasting legacy for our young people and that more youngsters pick up a ball and play the game of Rugby League here in Doncaster.”
Carl Hall, CEO of Doncaster Rugby League Club and also part of Doncaster’s Bid Team, said: “It’s been a fantastic day having the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Team and trophy here.
“The tournament is getting ever closer and we are continuing our plans on raising the awareness locally to Doncaster residents. Work is continuing in our primary schools as part of the RLWC2021 Legacy program and giving young people an opportunity to play the game of Rugby League locally.”