With many MPs having second jobs, TopRatedCasinos.co.uk were interested to find out each MPs’ external earnings.

In order to do so, experts analysed the latest data from the UK Parliament to establish which MPs have earned the most from employment opportunities gained outside of their Parliamentary role/salary between the period of 2019 – 2022.

The study found that Doncaster North MP and former Labour leader Ed Miliband earned £79,235, putting him in the top bracket of MPs earnings from second job.

The second job earnings of Doncaster MPs Dame Rosie Winterton, Nick Fletcher and Ed Miliband have come under scrutiny in a new survey.

The survey was topped by Conservative MP Geoffrey Cox who walked away with £1.8 million in additonal earnings while former Prime Minister Theresa May was second with £1.5 million.

Labour’s Dan Jarvis, former South Yorkshire Mayor, picked up £693,000 to take fourth spot as the highest ranked opposition MP.

Don Valley Conservative MP earned £1,600 according to the survey.

Prior to becoming an MP, Mr Fletcher set up electrical contracting business Analogue Electrics Limited in Doncaster back in 1994 and the firm, which is based in Harworth, recently celebrated 25 years in business.

Details of Dame Rosie Winterton (Doncaster Central) and who is deputy speaker were not listed.

To view the full results, which showcases the earnings of 319 MPs from their employment gained outside of their Parliamentary role/salary, please click here.

The current Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pocketed £30,629.91 from work completed outside of his Parliamentary role. All of his earnings from external employment have come from royalties paid to him for the books he has written/published.

The current Leader of the Opposition (Labour) Keir Starmer has made £41,127.46 from jobs fulfilled outside of his Parliamentary responsibilities. Most of the £41K has been through giving legal advice. In 2020, he collected £23,393.08 for providing 89 hours of legal advice.

Overall, from the 319 MPs that were found to be making money from employment outside of their Parliamentary role: 187 from the Conservative Party, 89 from the Labour Party, 23 from the Scottish National Party (SNP), 8 from Liberal Democrat, 4 from Democratic Unionist, 3 Independent, 2 from the Alba Party, 1 from the Green Party, 1 from the Social Democratic and Labour Party and 1 from Sinn Fein.

Daniel Bennett from TopRatedCasinos.co.uk commented on the research: “Given the economic uncertainty and ever-increasing cost of living, MPs have come under huge fire for receiving a pay rise of £2,212 to their already generous parliamentary salary of £81,932.