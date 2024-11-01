Reopening airport "top priority" says MP as she welcomes transport minister to Doncaster

Reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport is a “top priority” for a city Labour MP she has said, as she welcomed the transport minister to Doncaster.

Louise Haigh, secretary of State for Transport spoke with members of the Doncaster Central Labour Party at the Catholic Club.

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson said: “As well as discussing Labour’s legislation to bring the railways back in to public ownership and the need to improve our buses, we of course spoke of the importance of getting Doncaster Airport reopened and flying once again as a top priority for our city.”

Earlier this year, City of Doncaster Council announced it had agreed a 125-year-deal with airport owners Peel to take over the running of the base, which closed its doors in 2022.

Talks to find an operator to run the airport are ongoing and there are hopes that the former RAF Finningley air base could be up and running again by 2026.