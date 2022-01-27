'Regular' visitor Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer makes flying visit to Doncaster

The politician, who has strong family links with Doncaster, stopped off in the town en route to a series of engagements in Grimsby.

He was in town to meet Oliver Coppard, who has been selected as Labour’s candidate for South Yorkshire Mayor and who is bidding to replace Dan Jarvis.

Tweeting about the meeting, Sir Keir wrote on Twitter: “Delighted to meet with @olivercoppard Labour’s candidate for South Yorkshire Mayor, this morning.

“I know Oliver will continue @DanJarvisMP's important work, and deliver security, prosperity and respect for the people of South Yorkshire.”

Sir Keir has been a regular visitor here over the years, not only for family occasions but also trips to Doncaster Racecourse.

Sir Keir’s wife Victoria comes from Doncaster and his late mother in law Barbara lived in the town before her death in 2020.

He returned to the town to make a key speech outside Doncaster’s new Danum Gallery Library and Museum on Chequer Road two years ago.

In that speech he said: “I’m delighted that we’re here in Doncaster. My wife’s mum was born and grew up here – just next to the racecourse. We’re regulars here. Visiting family friends but also to go to the Leger.”

His visit comes two months after Prime Minister Boris Johnson also made a whistle stop tour in Doncaster.