Reform UK signs up new members in Doncaster as part of nationwide drive
The party hosted a stall at Clock Corner on Saturday – one of more than 400 hundred branches across the UK which took part in the recruitment drive.
“Doncaster was one of over 450 branches that took part – we recruited new members, supporters and volunteers .
“Was great to meet new people and chat common sense about local and national issues.
“Alongside our members, supporters and activists came to show support and a huge thank you to the Reform councillors that attended our Action Day.
“Team work really does count and is so important for Reform’s politics – Doncaster Matters.”
Reform UK gained 37 seats on City of Doncaster Council in May’s elections to become the biggest party.