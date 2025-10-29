Reform UK signs up new members in Doncaster as part of nationwide drive

Reform UK has signed up new members, supporters and volunteers in Doncaster as part of a nationwide day of action.

The party hosted a stall at Clock Corner on Saturday – one of more than 400 hundred branches across the UK which took part in the recruitment drive.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Reform said: “We had a fantastic day for Reform UK Action Day.

“Doncaster was one of over 450 branches that took part – we recruited new members, supporters and volunteers .

“Was great to meet new people and chat common sense about local and national issues.

“Alongside our members, supporters and activists came to show support and a huge thank you to the Reform councillors that attended our Action Day.

“Team work really does count and is so important for Reform’s politics – Doncaster Matters.”

Reform UK gained 37 seats on City of Doncaster Council in May’s elections to become the biggest party.