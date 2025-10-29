Reform UK signs up new members in Doncaster as part of nationwide drive

Reform UK has signed up new members, supporters and volunteers in Doncaster as part of a nationwide day of action.

The party hosted a stall at Clock Corner on Saturday – one of more than 400 hundred branches across the UK which took part in the recruitment drive.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Reform said: “We had a fantastic day for Reform UK Action Day.

“Doncaster was one of over 450 branches that took part – we recruited new members, supporters and volunteers .

Reform UK signed up new members at a stall in Doncaster city centre.

“Was great to meet new people and chat common sense about local and national issues.

“Alongside our members, supporters and activists came to show support and a huge thank you to the Reform councillors that attended our Action Day.

“Team work really does count and is so important for Reform’s politics – Doncaster Matters.”

Reform UK gained 37 seats on City of Doncaster Council in May’s elections to become the biggest party.

