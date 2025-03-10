Reform UK sends out email asking for candidates to run for mayor of Doncaster

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has sent out an email asking for members to consider standing to be mayor of Doncaster.

The party has yet to announce its candidate for the forthcoming election on May 1 – although Reform has insisted it will be standing.

In an email sent to members in recent days, a party spokesperson said: “Doncaster needs you! Have you considered standing to be the next Mayor of Doncaster?

“Reform UK is soaring in the polls, and our momentum is growing stronger by the day.

"Now, we must turn that support into victories in May.

“We're always on the lookout for people to stand for Mayor of Doncaster.

“If you care about your country, want to support your community, and believe your family deserves to be represented by competent and passionate leaders, then take the next step. Apply to stand for Mayor of Doncaster – time is of the essence! Apply Now!”

The party has unveiled a huge field of candidates for the City of Doncaster Council elections which will be held on the same day but has not announced a mayoral hopeful.

It comes as the party faces a crisis at national level with Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe suspended from the party and referrred to police over accusations he made threats of violence against its chairman.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed they are assessing an allegation of "verbal threats."

There have also been allegations of bullying in Lowe's offices, which are being investigated by the lawyer hired by the party.

Lowe strongly denies all the claims, saying "there is no credible evidence against me" and says he is the victim of "a political assassination because I dared to question Nigel Farage".

The party has set its sights on securing a string of council seats when voters go to the polls.

Earlier this year, Reform launched a huge recruiting drive in Doncaster after Mr Farage put the city firmly in his party’s sights.

The Clacton MP, who has a long history of connections with Doncaster and widespread support for his party across the region, said Doncaster was one of his party’s main targets at this year’s local and mayoral elections.

He wants to build on the results of the summer’s general election, where his party finished second in ten Yorkshire seats.

He said the party was "forming branches rapidly right across Yorkshire".

"The one we’re going to focus on will be Doncaster next year when the whole of that district is up."

In 2023, then Doncaster Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher invited the ex-UKIP and Brexit Party leader to stand for Parliament in Doncaster

Asked on BBC’s Politics Live whether he would welcome Mr Farage to the Conservative Party, Mr Fletcher, who lost his seat at the General Election, said: “Yes, why not?

"He can come and stand in Doncaster Central and stand with me, if that’s what he wants to do, then that’s great.

It was not the first time Mr Farage had been touted as a potential MP for Doncaster, being urged to stand at the last election to make the city ‘Capital of Brexit.’

And a previous campaign to get him to stand in Doncaster was launched in 2017.

Mr Farage has strong connections with Doncaster, with both UKIP and Reform conferences being held in Doncaster on several occasions in recent years.

In 2014 he said: "It's no coincidence that we're holding our conference here. We are now parking our tanks on the Labour Party's lawn."

And in 2019, he came to Doncaster in his Brexit Party battle bus, meeting activists at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Bennetthorpe.