Reform confirms it will contest Doncaster mayoral election with candidate set to be announced
Nigel Farage’s party are widely tipped to perform well at upcoming council and mayoral elections, including the Doncaster polls which are due to be held on May 1, with recent opinion polls putting them ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives.
But the party has yet to confirm names of candidates for the mayoral contest or council elections.
However, in a brief statement, a Reform UK spokesperson said: “We will be standing a candidate who will be announced in due course.”
Official nominations and parties have yet to be announced – but several candidates have confirmed they will be standing against Mayor Jones (Labour).
Those who have officially been named by their parties as candidates are:
Julie Buckley (Green)
Nick Fletcher (Conservative)
Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)
Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
Frank Calladine, who has previously stood for election for the British Democrats and independent candidate Richard Vallance have also indicated they intend to stand.
What are the deadlines for nominations?
The Notice of Election will be published and added to the Doncaster Council website on 24 March 2025.
The legal deadline for delivering nomination forms is 4pm on Wednesday 2 April 2025, when we will know who is standing.
The 'Statement of Persons Nominated' for the election will be published and added to the City of Doncaster Council page by the deadline of no later than 4pm on Thursday 3 April 2025.
