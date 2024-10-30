This video More videos

The first budget of the new Labour government is “good for the country and good for South Yorkshire”, regional mayor Oliver Coppard has said.

The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, announced a mass of changes in the budget on Wednesday including investment for transport, namely Sheffield Supertram, hikes in employers national insurance rates and a cut on draught tax, which should save pub-goers a penny on their pints.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard spoke to reporters after the budget and declared it was “good for South Yorkshire”.

The budget included a “single pot settlement”, which is hoped will reduced “red tape” on what the mayor can spend government money on - as current funding is allocated in specific pots, with specific purposes, with little wiggle room for regional leaders.