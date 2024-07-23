Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Local Democracy Reporting Service discusses the new national and local political make-up with Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones.

The general election saw The Labour Party win in a historiclandslide, has the result brought on any changes within the council and locally so far?

“The General Election results earlier this month returned 4 Labour MPs forDoncaster, proving that people wanted a change in government and were fed up with the lies, scandal and cronyism that surrounded the Conservative Government.

“The general mood across society feels considerably calmer and more upbeat as if the country is now in safe hands.

Mayor Ros Jones.

“I look forward to working with our 4 Doncaster Labour MPs and a Labour government to bring about real improvements that our residents and businesses need. The hard work of Government has started.

“Doncaster has incredible potential, it is refreshing to have the opportunity to truly work with a Government that is committed to service and working in partnership with local leaders.”

Are there any Doncaster-specific issues you would like to see raised bynew MPs in Parliament?

“Our number one priority is obviously to reopen our airport, and I’m pleased to say that all four of our Doncaster MPs are supportive of our plan to see planes flying from Doncaster again.

“I have already requested our 4 Doncaster MPs to work with our new Secretary of State for Transport in relation to re-establishing our airspace, that is the priority whilst we finalise the decision of the airport operator.

“We also have Hybrid Air Vehicles and the Unity development, both of which could be transformational for Doncaster, bringing high skilled and well-paid jobs.”

Are there any local government-related or wider nationwide policies you would like to see implemented?

“Social care, we have an aging population and more complex needs. 70% of council spending is on Adults and Childrens services, government need to work with the local government sector to fix adult social care which will also massively reduce pressures on the NHS, it won’t be easy, but it is vital that this is tackled.

“Local government finances, the council has had its spending power reduced by 24% since 2010 accounting to over £100m less funding to Doncaster per year representing a £334 reduction per resident or £745 per household.

“The last six years have provided only single year settlements. We need a 3-year settlement in order for us to properly plan services for the medium-term.

“I would also like to see support for town and city centre businesses, traditional high streets are struggling in Doncaster and across the country, the current Business Rate system does not work for the modern retail sector where the majority of retail sales are now online or via supermarkets.

“I fully support Labour’s plans to ‘take back our streets’, tackling anti-social behaviour and crime. We’ve had 14 years of police stations closing, less police on our streets and a criminal justice system that is breaking under pressure.

“In Doncaster I have committed an additional £1m towards targeted interventions to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in our City Centre andprincipal towns ahead of the £2m per year for ten years from Long-Term Plan for Towns funding.”

Former MP Nick Fletcher has stated that he is considering running formayor next year, does this bring you any concerns ahead of theelection?

“We’ve just had a General Election with four Labour MPs returned for Doncaster and the Conservatives suffering historic losses both in votes and seats across the country. The last parliament was beset with scandal, sleaze, lies and dodgy PPE contracts.

“On the 4th July people voted for change, it is now time for the Labour Government to work in partnership with councils across the country including Doncaster to bring about real improvements to our lives and livelihoods.

“Despite over 14 years of Conservative Austerity, under my leadership we havehad a number of successes here in Doncaster, but there is more work to do, and this Labour council alongside a Labour government is ready to deliver in partnership for the people and businesses of Doncaster.