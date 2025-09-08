"Put party politics aside and work with me for Doncaster," mayor tells Reform

The mayor of Doncaster has urged Reform UK to put party politics to one side and work with her to improve Doncaster.

Ros Jones, who won a fourth term as mayor at May’s council election, saw her Labour colleagues swept away by Reform, with the party taking 37 seats to become the majority party in the City of Doncaster Council chamber, with Labour left on just 12 seats.

However, as directly elected mayor, she still retains executive power.

Speaking of the challenge of working alongside Nigel Farage’s party, she said: “One of the common questions that I have been getting recently from both the public and press is what is it like to work with Reform councillors?

"The answer currently is that it is too soon to say, I think they are still largely finding their feet.

“I was voted in for a historic fourth term as the directly elected Mayor to serve all the residents of Doncaster.

"I therefore respect the democratic mandate I have been given.

"So, what I can also say, is that I respect the exercising of the same democratic franchise that saw Reform councillors voted in, as I would do any councillors irrespective of their party allegiance.

“Equally, what I can say is that in all my dealings to date with the local Reform UK group leader (Guy Aston) deputy and other groupfOfficers, their conduct and nature of engagement has been mutually respectful and professional in a way I would expect from my own group members and other group’s members over my past 12 years as Mayor.

“Time will tell in relation to whether they will put party politics aside, and work with me to deliver for all our residents, communities and businesses across Doncaster.

"The alternative is that they choose to simply try over the next four years, to oppose for the sake of opposing, and to use the chamber as a platform for performative politics, putting obstacles in the way of delivery and ignoring the major challenges facing City of Doncaster Council and other councils across the country.

"These big issues include adults and children’s social care, SEND and homelessness.

“As the directly elected mayor I do have executive powers, but I believe in democracy, and I always ensure that decisions are taken through the correct process that enable proper overview and scrutiny from all councillors.

“I continue to state that I want to work cross-party wherever I can, to find common ground in the interests of Doncaster by putting Doncaster first.

“I’m not here for career gain, my focus first and foremost is the City of Doncaster, delivering improvements for the residents and businesses of Doncaster.

“I am pragmatic in my approach, I was democratically elected by the Doncaster electorate to lead the City of Doncaster.

"Our ward councillors were elected to represent their communities.

"The coming months and years ahead will determine whether Reform both locally and nationally are simply a party of protest or if they are truly serious about delivering for our communities.

“Of course, I hope that Reform locally will put party politics to one side wherever possible to work constructively with me and my cabinet, I have had discussions with the local Reform group leader

about collaborating where we can in the interests of Doncaster, and I hope that we are able to do this.

"Coun Guy Aston has previously said that he has no interest in “cheap stunts” and wanted to be a serious party and not a “protest opposition”.

“If we are to have four years of messy political bun fighting and obstruction by Reform, and the Conservatives then ultimately it will be the people of Doncaster who suffer, and I hope, like me, that local group leaders of Reform and the Conservatives do not want this to happen.”