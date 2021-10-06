Prime Minister Boris Johnson name-drops Doncaster into Tory party conference speech in Manchester

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party conference in Manchester

Speaking on Wednesday (October 6) – the same day 5.5 million families will have £20-a-week taken from their Universal Credit payments – the PM made a comparison that Doncaster had half as many degree-educated people than York – just 20 minutes away by train.

The PM, addressing the conference in Manchester for the first time in person since he was elected, praised the NHS, the vaccine roll out and spoke about levelling up the regions and nations of the UK.

He also said the UK is heading ‘towards a high-wage, high-skill, high productivity and low tax economy – despite passing plans for an increase in taxes to pay for health and social care.

But the PM said it was ‘responsible’ to raise taxes to fund healthcare.

More trees planting, increasing rape prosecutions and tackling people traffickers were some of the other points in his speech.

The address in Manchester comes amid disruption to food and fuel supplies and concerns over the rising cost of living.

Mr Johnson said: “We have one of the most imbalanced societies and lop-sided economies of all the richer countries.

“It’s not just a gap between London, the south east and the country – there are aching gaps within the regions themselves.

“What monkey glands are they applying in the Ribble Valley? What royal jelly are they eating that they live seven years longer than the people of Blackpool only 33 miles away?

“Why does half of York’s population boast a degree but only a quarter of Doncaster’s? That is not a question of social justice – it is an appalling waste of potential and it is holding this country back.

“There is no reason why people in one part of the country should be geographically fated to be poorer than others or why they feel they should have to move away from their loved ones and communities to reach their potential.”

