Potential changes to how tips across Doncaster are run as residents urged to have their say

Doncaster Council is planning to host a public consultation about the usage and experiences of the borough’s Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) by residents and businesses alike.

The current contract to manage and run Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham’s HWRC’s is due to end in October 2023.

All three councils are said to be keen to obtain residents’ opinions on how the current service is run and where improvements can be made.

Rossington Household Waste Recycling Centre

This will then help understand what changes, if any, can be made to better the HWRC experience from October 2023 onwards.

The three councils are also keen to investigate if HWRCs can be used by small and medium businesses to dispose of their commercial waste. Therefore, DMBC is also seeking opinions from Doncaster businesses on their waste disposal needs.

Coun Mark Houlbrook, portfolio holder for sustainability and waste, said: “We are engaging with local residents and want to know what they think of the household waste recycling service across the borough – and beyond.

“Information on people’s usage and experience of our centres will help us assess where improvements are necessary and how we go about this.

“We are within the final 18 months of our current contract with the HWRC providers and this consultation aims to outline the requirements of the next contract.”

The survey is now open and will be live until Sunday, July 31, 2022 and completion of the survey will take around 10 minutes. The residents’ survey can be found here.

If residents are unable to complete the survey online, paper copies can be obtained at the following sites:

Armthorpe Road, Armthorpe HWRCSpringwell Lane, Balby HWRCBentley Moor Lane, Carcroft HWRCCrookhill Road, Conisbrough HWRCBootham Lane, Hatfield HWRCBankwood Lane, Rossington HWRCCivic Office, Doncaster