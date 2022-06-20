Policy change could include mandatory CCTV and emissions limits on Doncaster taxis

The proposals form part of plans to update and amend current policy in relation to the licensing of private hire and Hackney Carriage vehicles that operate around Doncaster.

A consultation on the wider proposals is set to go out to drivers and members of the public in due course.

Documents show that the CCTV system is required to be active at all times that the vehicle is being used as a licensed taxi and it must be capable of recording and storing a minimum of twenty eight days of images of HD1 (720/288) size or better.

All stored images must be time and date stamped and not to be tampered with and larger vehicles may need up to four cameras to adequately cover the inside of the cab.

To alleviate privacy concerns, the driver will have the ability to deactivate the CCTV system when the vehicle is being used for domestic use and the recording of audio only takes place if triggered by either the driver or passenger.

Council bosses received quotes from CCTV providers and recommended that to meet all the proposed licensing objectives, drivers would have to spend between £450 and £770.

On vehicle emissions, guidance says councils should be to mitigate the harm from internal combustion engines through the setting of high EURO emission standards and gives the example of EURO 6 for Diesel vehicles, with the applicable standard for petrol vehicles being EURO 4 or above.

But bosses say that no amendment to the existing policy is required regarding the age limit of licensed vehicles and that the authority’s position remains that ‘there is no age limit’.

David Smith, licensing officer at Doncaster Council, said: “The aim of the council’s licensing of Hackney Carriage and Private Hire vehicle trades is to protect the public.

“Doncaster Council is also aware that the public should have reasonable access to Hackney Carriage and private hire vehicle services, because of the part they play in local transport provision.

“Licensing requirements which are unduly stringent will tend unreasonably to restrict the supply of Hackney Carriage and Private Hire vehicle services, by putting up the cost of operation or otherwise restricting entry to the trade.