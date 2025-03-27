Police, local pride and "anti-woke": Reform candidate outlines plans for Doncaster

Reform UK’s candidate for the upcoming mayoral election has outlined his plans for Doncaster – saying he wants more police on the streets and local pride – and has described himself as “the most anti-woke candidate you’ll ever get.”

30-year-old Alexander Jones was revealed as Reform’s candidate for the May 1 election by party leader Nigel Farage in a glitzy launch at the Raceourse on Tuesday.

The businessman and male model had previously announced his attentions to stand as a councillor in the Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall ward for City of Doncaster Council elections on the same day before being upgraded to a mayoral hopeful.

However, his campaign got off to a rocky start after it was revealed he sent messages to controversial influencer Andrew Tate, calling him an “inspiration.”

As well as bringing more police and pride to Doncaster’s streets, he says he is also against cash being spent fighting climate change – and would prefer money to be spent on stopping anti-social behaviour.

In a video recorded before his unveiling as mayoral candidate and filmed outside the Tesco supermarket in Edenthorpe, he said: “I believe I can make a difference because I’m a local lad, growing up here all my life.

"I’m passionate about politics and what I want to do and I believe I’m a friendly approachable face that can really make a change.

"The anti-social behaviour is very prevalent in this area. It’s affecting a lot of local constituents and I know that’s not what they want.

"We need more of a police presence, obviously under the Labour leadership, I’m not surprised.

"But we need more police on the streets and more bringing values to people in the sense of being proud of their area and where they come from.

"Then if more people are proud, we bring that nationalistic edge to people’s mindsets, then people are probably less likely to do bad things in their area.

"I think having a strong presence in the area, people will know who I am. I’d be regularly and actively involved so people would know my face and come to me at any time.

"I don’t think the councillors round here have done that at all.”

Moving onto climate change spending, he said: “I think money invested in green energy could be better put elsewhere – anti-social behaviour prevention, housing and things that people will care about more than the green climate agenda that is frankly not worth its salt.

"Doncaster matters to me and I’d like to believe it matters to all of Doncaster as a whole.

"I’ve lived here all my life, I go to the local gym, JD Gyms, I work in the area and I want to make a difference.

"I’m the most anti-woke candidate you’ll ever get and I think that resonates with a lot of people, particularly in the way that a current agenda is going for Doncaster.”

Full details of this year’s Doncaster mayoral election and all candidates can be found HERE.