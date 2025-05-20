An anti-suicide campaign launched by a local MP has received support from the Prime Minister, who called the matter a ‘crucial issue’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP for Rother Valley, Jake Richards, raised the issue at Prime Minister’s Questions last week, as he works to tackle male suicide in Rotherham.

Richards called on Keir Starmer to support his campaign and reassure groups in his constituency that mental health services for men will be a priority for his government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, the PM thanked Jake for raising this ‘crucial issue’, noting the government's recent call for evidence on men’s health strategy to improve men’s health in all parts of the country.

This follows a recent investment by the Labour Government of £26 million in new mental health crisis centres, funding talking therapies for 380,000 more people and recruiting 8,500 more mental health workers.

Jake Richards MP received support from Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his campaign against male suicide in Rotherham.

Jake said: “I am pleased to have the support of the Prime Minister and the Government for my campaign against male suicide in Rotherham.

“Male suicide is a tragic epidemic in our country we need to get to grips with. On average 108 men die by suicide every week just in England and Wales. Shockingly, suicide is the biggest killer of men aged under 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since being elected last year, I’ve been shocked by the number of calls or messages I get early in the morning or late night, telling me about another husband, father, brother and friend who has died in tragic circumstances.

“In my constituency, I am working with Andy’s Man Club in Maltby, the Learning Community in Dinnington and Better Today in Kiveton Park to try and raise awareness about the fantastic groups that offer support for men in the most difficult circumstances.

“Earlier this year I held a debate in Parliament on male suicide and, more recently, I have set up the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Male Suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This brings together MPs from across the political spectrum to raise awareness of this specific challenge for policymakers and campaigners in Parliament, advocate for effective prevention strategies and work with experts, campaigners and those with lived experience to address this urgent issue.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.