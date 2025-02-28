Hatchell Wood Primary Academy in Doncaster could soon be extended to accommodate an extra six classrooms and a nursery facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the planning committee at the city council will be asked to approve planning permission for the extension for the applicants, the City of Doncaster Council.

According to the report, the application proposes to build a single storey extension to Hatchell Wood Primary for the new classrooms and nursery and a “new vehicular access/collection point” off of Plumpton Park Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This access point will be “for nursery collection allowing more direct access” for parents and guardians.

The City of Doncaster Council has applied for planning permission to build a six classroom extension to Hatchell Wood Primary School. | LDRS

If the application is approved by the planning committee at their next meeting on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, it is anticipated construction will begin on March 10 and be completed by December of this year.

The committee report states advertisement for the planning application received six representations from the public raising concerns over highway safety and noise.

The extension will be a single storey and come with a new collection point. | LDRS

Residents’ concerns are reported to have said: “Plumpton Park Road is already very congested with vehicles parked on both sides of the road and on The Bramblings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Proposals will lead to increased congestion and demand for additional on street parking.”

Additionally, more classrooms and, thus, more pupils would increase noise for residents whose properties back onto the school playing field, responses said.