Hatchell Wood Primary: Council applies to extend Doncaster school with six classrooms and new collection point
Members of the planning committee at the city council will be asked to approve planning permission for the extension for the applicants, the City of Doncaster Council.
According to the report, the application proposes to build a single storey extension to Hatchell Wood Primary for the new classrooms and nursery and a “new vehicular access/collection point” off of Plumpton Park Road.
This access point will be “for nursery collection allowing more direct access” for parents and guardians.
If the application is approved by the planning committee at their next meeting on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, it is anticipated construction will begin on March 10 and be completed by December of this year.
The committee report states advertisement for the planning application received six representations from the public raising concerns over highway safety and noise.
Residents’ concerns are reported to have said: “Plumpton Park Road is already very congested with vehicles parked on both sides of the road and on The Bramblings.
“Proposals will lead to increased congestion and demand for additional on street parking.”
Additionally, more classrooms and, thus, more pupils would increase noise for residents whose properties back onto the school playing field, responses said.
