Plans tabled which could result in increase of council house rent across Doncaster

As part of Mayor Ros Jones’ budget, rent for those living in social housing would increase by 4.1 per cent in April – bringing the average rent to around £76 a week.

The increase in rent equates to around £12 a month with a resident on the average rent of £292.24 a month. The rent hike will come into effect on April 4, 2022.

Council bosses maintain that rents in Doncaster are the lowest of all South Yorkshire councils and ninth lowest in the country based on the 2020/21 financial year according to the latest published figures from the Regulator of Social Housing.

Dwelling rent income is expected to be £3.1 million higher at £78 million due to the effect of the rent increase and the projected number of right to buy sales, new build properties, acquisitions and void empty properties.

The majority of HRA services are provided by St. Leger Homes of Doncaster (SLHD). The management fee paid to SLHD is increased by a net £1.5 million to reflect increases in salaries (pay award), inflationary increases

Julie Crook, director of corporate services at SLHD, said: “The council provides housing to over 20,000 residents through the housing stock within the Housing Revenue Account.

“The majority of these properties are let at social rents, which are currently the lowest within South Yorkshire, and they will continue to be after this increase.

“The proposals within this report mean that the existing tenants of these properties will pay higher rents in 2022/23.

“Increasing the rents in line with the Government’s policy “Policy Statement on Rents for Social Housing” ensures that there is sufficient funding to continue to provide quality social housing maintained to the Doncaster decency standard and compliant with Building Safety standards.